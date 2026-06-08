Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3, MLB on Monday

The New York Knicks will play their first NBA Finals game in New York this century on Monday, providing a top moment to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Knicks won both games in San Antonio to take a 2-0 series lead, and the SportsLine Projection Model projects New York's winning ways to continue at Madison Square Garden, backing the Knicks to win and cover as 2.5-point favorites in Monday's NBA best bets at BetMGM. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (finger) is listed as available for Game 3 of Knicks vs. Spurs.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked a player prop from Knicks vs. Spurs. Also, the model has found value in the MLB slate, backing the Toronto Blue Jays to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies for Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 21.5 points + rebounds + assists (-133)

Blue Jays to defeat Phillies (+154)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +768 (risk $100 to win $768, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

Most teams look to split on the road during the postseason, but the Knicks aren't playing like your typical playoff team. The Knicks extended their playoff winning streak to 13 games after taking Game 1 and Game 2 in San Antonio, and now they have the New York fans behind them for Game 3 on Monday. The Knicks haven't hosted an NBA Finals game since 1999, so the crowd will be loud. The Knicks went 30-10 at home during the regular season and are 6-1 at home this postseason. The model projects the Knicks' magical run to continue, backing the Knicks to win and cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 21.5 points + rebounds + assists (-133)

"Dylan Harper has arguably been the best of the Spurs' top three guards in this series," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "His minutes went from 28 in Game 1 to 32 on Friday; he finished a team-best plus-12 in the 105-104 loss. Stephon Castle tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and shot 5 of 14, though he continued to play excellent defense on Jalen Brunson. The Spurs can't afford to play all three guards at once, given the Knicks' size on the wings, and so far, the best pairing has been Harper and De'Aaron Fox. Look for Harper, who grew up in New Jersey as a diehard Knicks fan, to play 30-plus minutes and clear this combo line for the fifth straight time." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Blue Jays to defeat Phillies (+154)

Despite the Phillies sending the hottest pitcher in baseball at the moment to the mound, the model finds strong value in fading the potential Cy Young winner. The Phillies are starting Christopher Sanchez, who has an MLB-leading 1.46 ERA this season and has allowed only one total run in his last six starts. However, the majority of his elite performances have come in Philadelphia. The Phillies travel to Canada on Monday, and Sanchez has a 2.73 road ERA this season. The Phillies are 2-2 in his four road starts. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 19-14 in Toronto this season, and they are coming off taking two of three games against the Orioles over the weekend, plus Toronto is 4-1 over its last five home games. The model projects the Blue Jays to win in 56% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back the Blue Jays by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA Finals and MLB picks on Monday?

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