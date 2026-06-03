Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals, MLB on Wednesday

The 2026 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the New York Knicks, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Spurs are favored by 4.5 and the over-under has dropped to 216.5. SportsLine's panel of experts are locking in their favorite sports bets throughout the day, and two experts have already made picks on a side and on an NBA player prop involving Jalen Brunson as part of Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM. Also, the SportsLine Projection Model has found some strong value in the MLB slate, backing the San Diego Padres to cover on the run line as underdogs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (+4.5) vs. Spurs (-110)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 2.5 3-pointers (+132)

Padres (+1.5) vs. Phillies (-118)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +658 (risk $100 to win $658, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (+4.5) vs. Spurs (-110)

"The Spurs had three days off to reset after their epic Game 7 win in Oklahoma City," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "I still question whether they can muster the same focus and urgency they showed in dethroning the defending champs. Mitchell Robinson (finger) is expected to play; he and OG Anunoby will be critical to the Knicks' defense on Victor Wembanyama. New York won two of three meetings this year, including the NBA Cup Final, and lost by just two in San Antonio. While the Thunder (due to injury) lacked a second creator behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New York can run its offense through Karl-Anthony Towns while letting Jalen Brunson play off the ball. I'm expecting Game 1 to come down to the wire, so I took the points." Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 2.5 3-pointers (+132)

"The Spurs won the December 31st meeting with the Knicks 134-132, going over the 235.5 total, and we're looking at a Game 1 finals total of 218.5," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "In that game, the Knicks shot 48% and 42% from 3-point range, making 22 of 52 shots. The Knicks started on fire with 45 points in the first quarter, but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, as the Spurs outscored them 41-30. Jalen Brunson shot 10 of 24 from the field but 5 of 12 from 3-point range. All he's got to do in Game 1 is make three 3-pointers to win the bet. I think he does." Back Brunson Over on 3-pointers by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres (+1.5) vs. Phillies (-118)

The Padres don't have the pitching advantage Wednesday on paper, but San Diego starter Walker Buehler has pitched better lately with a 3.80 ERA over his last four starts. He allowed two runs or fewer in three of those four starts, including holding the Phillies to two runs on three hits with no walks in 5 ⅓ innings on Wednesday in his last start. The Phillies are starting Christopher Sanchez, who has a 1.47 ERA this season and didn't allow a run in 39 innings in May. June is a new month, though, and the model likes the Padres to compete with the Phillies to cover the run line. The model projects the Padres to cover in 63% of simulations. Back the Padres by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA Finals and MLB picks on Wednesday?

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