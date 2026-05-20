After a wild opening game in the NBA Western Conference Finals, sports fans and sports bettors will be treated to Game 2 of Thunder vs. Spurs tonight, providing a top matchup to take advantage of the current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Spurs continued their winning ways over the defending champion Thunder with a 122-115 victory in double overtime, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects a competitive Game 2 that finished near the 6.5-point spread in the latest NBA odds. The over/under for Spurs vs. Thunder is 216.5 points. However, one of SportsLine's top experts has found an NBA player prop with value from Thunder vs. Spurs for Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM.

The Colorado Avalanche takes on the Vegas Golden Knights as the NHL begins its Western Conference Finals Wednesday night, and the model projects offense, backing Over 6.5 total goals in Wednesday's best bets at BetMGM. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick from Yankees vs. Blue Jays in a top pitching matchup of Cam Schlittler vs. Trey Yesavage for Wednesday MLB best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Chet Holmgren, Thunder, Under 13.5 total points (-115)

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Over 6.5 goals (+100)

Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (-131)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +559 (risk $100 to win $559, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chet Holmgren, Thunder, Under 13.5 total points (-115)

"Chet Holmgren has faced San Antonio five times this year, totaling 50 points (10 ppg)," SportsLine expert David Bearman noted. "He's gone Over this 13.5 line once, with 17. The Spurs have held him to 36.5% shooting, far below his 55.7% season average. He took seven shots in Game One and has no more than 10 shots in any of the five games vs. the Spurs this season. In his career, vs. Wembanyama and the Spurs (10 games), he's at 12.7 ppg." Back the Holgren's Under for points by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Over 6.5 goals (+100)

The Avalanche went Over this total in four of five games against the Wild last round, with their five-game series averaging 8.4 goals per game. Colorado, which had the No. 1 scoring offense in the regular season, also has the top scoring offense this postseason at 4.11 goals per game. Vegas has played in higher-scoring games on the road than at home this postseason, with its road games averaging seven goals per contest. The Golden Knights and Avalanche averaged seven goals per game in their three regular-season matchups, and the model projects this game to reach the seven-goal plateau on Wednesday. The Over cashes in 53.5% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (-131)

"Trey Yesavage has struck out six batters in three straight starts, throwing 87 and 88 pitches in his last two outings," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca noted. "He's appeared in just four games so far, but the young right-hander has already struck out 21 batters in 19 ⅓ innings. The splitter is performing well, even if not to the level of whiffs we saw last year, but it's still 'early' in the season for a pitcher getting just his fifth start. I wouldn't be surprised if his stuff improves a bit, but even in his current form, the strikeouts have been there." Back the Yesavage's Over for strikeouts by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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