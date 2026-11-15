The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 10 NFL schedule continues with Steelers vs. Bengals in a matchup of first-place teams in the AFC North. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Chiefs to cover as 3-point favorites against the Falcons, and expert Adam Thompson has locked in a pick on a Sunday Night Football matchup of Steelers vs. Bengals as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +264 (risk $100 to profit $264, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers (+3.5) vs. Bengals

"The Bengals have scored over 30 points in four straight games, and won them all. In that span, they've faced some of the worst defenses in football," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Steelers have allowed 35 points in the last three weeks combined. Mike McCarthy has figured out how to win with this Steelers roster, including a Week 3 win over Cincy. Look for the Steelers to drain the clock, keep it close and, win or lose, keep it close." Back the Steelers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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