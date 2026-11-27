The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. No one could have predicted the Thanksgiving week the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to have the last time they walked off the field, but even with Aaron Rodgers released, SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is backing the Steelers to cover as 5-point underdogs as part of his Black Friday Steelers vs. Broncos best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a player prop betting pick from Broncos vs. Steelers at 3 p.m. ET on Mason Rudolph, taking over for Rodgers. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model finds value in the college football slate, taking Over 40.5 total points for Texas vs. Texas A&M in a 7:30 p.m. ET start in college football betting at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Steelers (+5) vs. Broncos

Mason Rudolph, Steelers, Under 30.5 pass attempts

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 40.5 total points

Combining these three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +392 (risk $100 to profit $392, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers (+5) vs. Broncos

"Well, it's been quite the week leading up to this game for the Steelers," Adam Thompson said. "But I expect the team to be extra-motivated for their coach and for Mason Rudolph, who can system-QB his way with Jaylen Warren and a top-shelf defense around him. As much as Denver's defense gets credit, it ranks bottom 10 vs. the pass and the run. The Steelers will force Bo Nix to try and win the game with his arm." Back the Steelers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mason Rudolph, Steelers, Under 30.5 pass attempts

"It's just not a good formula for the Steelers to attempt to throw the ball a lot in nasty weather against a very good defense, much less with a player making his first start of the season," Eric Cohen said. "Mason Rudolph has started 19 games in the NFL, but I'm not sure many have come against a defense as aggressive and skilled as Denver's. Add to that a high probability of rain and winds between 15-30 mph, and Pittsburgh's best chance of moving the ball would be via the run game, where Denver has been susceptible. Aaron Rodgers only threw 30+ passes in 1 of his last 4 games, so look for another conservative game plan from the Steelers offense, assuming the game remains close (as I expect)." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 40.5 total points

Arch Manning has started playing like the Heisman Trophy favorite he was before the season and a preseason top pick to be the No. 1 pick in the next NFL Draft. Manning has led Texas to 33.2 points per game over its last five games, including 45 points last week against Arkansas, and the Over has hit in two of the last three Longhorns games. The Lone Star Showdown has led to offensive fireworks in recent seasons, going Over 40.5 total points in five of the last seven matchups. The model projects the Over to hit in 57.6% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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