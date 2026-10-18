The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 6 NFL schedule features strong matchups such as Chiefs vs. Chargers, Steelers vs. Buccaneers and Bills vs. Raiders, leading into a Sunday Night Football NFC clash of Cowboys vs. Packers. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing the Buccaneers for a strong performance against the Steelers, taking the Buccaneers to cover as 2.5-point underdogs in his Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value from the Sunday Night Football matchup, backing the Packers to defeat the Cowboys. SportsLine expert R.J. White has also locked in his Sunday NFL best bets, including one on Chiefs vs. Chargers. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Buccaneers (+2.5) vs. Steelers

Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Chargers

Packers (-115) to defeat the Cowboys

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +590 (risk $100 to profit $590, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Buccaneers (+2.5) vs. Steelers

"The Bucs had extra rest to prepare for the Steelers, who are perfect at home but 0-2 straight up and ATS on the road," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Jaylen Warren has been incredible for Pittsburgh, but he's facing a Bucs run defense that gives up 3.3 yards per carry and 72.8 yards per game. Both rank second. Tampa Bay saved its season with its Week 5 win in Dallas. Look for a tight game with the home underdog live to pull the upset." Back Tampa Bay by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Chargers

"Last week, I couldn't bring myself to fade the Chargers and roll with a questionable Broncos offense on the road," R.J. White said. "This week, I have no concerns about the Chiefs offense at home coming off a bye. The Chargers' O-line was as bad as anticipated, and even though the Broncos offense continued to beat itself, Denver still covered. The Chargers had just 3.8 yards per play against a Denver defense without its top two corners, and even if they get a few offensive pieces back this week, I expect the Chiefs to win this one by double digits." Back Kansas City by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers (-115) to defeat the Cowboys

The Packers host the Cowboys on Sunday night, and they've had a winning record at home every season since 2017. Green Bay is coming off a 31-7 home victory against the Bears last week, while the Cowboys are coming off an upset loss to the Buccaneers, 24-16. Green Bay outgained Chicago 428-246 last week and forced five turnovers. Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Dallas ranks 25th in scoring defense, allowing 27.2 points per game, while surrendering the most yards per play (6.4) and having the worst third-down defense (52.6%). The model projects the Packers to win in 62% of simulations. Back Green Bay by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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