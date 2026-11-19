The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts to kick off the Week 11 NFL schedule. The latest NFL odds list the Texans as 12.5-point favorites, but rather than going with a side, the SportsLine Projection Model says the best value for Thursday Night Football betting comes from taking Over 44.5 total points as part of its Colts vs. Texans best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The experts at SportsLine have locked in multiple picks on Colt svs. Texans, including R.J. White taking C.J. Stroud Under 32.5 total pass attempts. SportsLine's Prop Bet Guy Doug has also secured his top player prop betting pick, which involves Colts star tight end Tyler Warren for NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday Night Football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Over 44.5 total points

C.J. Stroud, Texans, Under 32.5 total pass attempts

Tyler Warren, Colts, Under 15.5 yards for longest reception

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +500 (risk $100 to profit $500, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Over 44.5 total points

The Texans are 3-6 this season, but it's not because of the offensive struggles. C.J. Stroud has been playing strong football lately, leading the Texans to 29.8 points per game over their last six games. However, Houston is only 3-3 in those contests due to a defense allowing at least 27 points in four of those games. The Over has hit in four straight Texans games. The Over has also hit in four of the last six Colts games, largely due to a defense allowing 27.1 ppg, which ranks 29th in the NFL. The model projects the Over to hit in 66% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

C.J. Stroud, Texans, Under 32.5 total pass attempts

"The Texans are massive favorites on the short week, and that should take the pressure off Stroud to deliver a high-volume passing performance," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Colts are one of seven teams giving up fewer than 30 pass attempts per game to quarterbacks, and in their biggest blowout loss of the season, Trevor Lawrence only threw the ball 14 times. Their second-biggest loss featured just 25 pass attempts from Lamar Jackson. The Colts' porous pass defense should also present opportunities for Stroud to pick up big chunks of yards early in the game rather than completing a large number of passes on every scoring drive." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Tyler Warren, Colts, Under 15.5 yards for longest reception

"Tyler Warren is Under this line in seven of eight games this season," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "With an average depth of target of just 4.6 yards, Warren only has five targets of 15+ air yards this season, and four of those (with his only two 16+ yard catches) all came in one game. He's functioning purely as an underneath target for Daniel Jones, who throws the ball short at the fifth-lowest rate (64%) amongst qualified QBs. The Texans are stingy against in-line targets (56% of Warren's production), allowing an 11.4% target rate (20th) and 8.8 yards per reception (23rd). They're also excellent against passes that travel less than 10 air yards, allowing just 5.6 yards per target (26th) and rank 11th defensively in yards per target over expectation." Back this prop bet by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Colts vs. Texans picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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