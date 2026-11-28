The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Friday's sports schedule continues with No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model finds value in that game, taking Over 41.5 total points for Texas vs. Texas A&M in college football betting at BetMGM. You can also bet on Texas to cover a 10.5-point spread. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 41.5 total points

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Texas vs. Texas A&M: Over 41.5 total points

Arch Manning has started playing like the Heisman Trophy favorite he was before the season and a preseason top pick to be the No. 1 pick in the next NFL Draft. Manning has led Texas to 33.2 points per game over its last five games, including 45 points last week against Arkansas, and the Over has hit in two of the last three Longhorns games. The Lone Star Showdown has led to offensive fireworks in recent seasons, going Over 41.5 total points in five of the last seven matchups. The model projects the Over to hit in 57.6% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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