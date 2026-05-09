LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will go head-to-head in the 2026 NBA Playoffs with Game 3 of Lakers vs. Thunder on Saturday, the perfect chance to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on your location. The Lakers will look to get back into this series in an 8:30 p.m. ET start, and the SportsLine Projection Model projects offensive production from both sides, backing Over 210.5 total points for Saturday NBA best bets at BetMGM.

Also on Saturday, two championship belts are on the line at UFC 328 on Paramount+. The SportsLine team of experts has locked in UFC best bets in both championship bouts, featuring Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland for the middleweight title and Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira for the flyweight title. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Thunder vs. Lakers: Over 211.5 total points scored (-111)

Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Sean Strickland by KO/TKO/DQ or submission (-200)

Tatsuro Taira to defeat Joshua Van (-160)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +363 (risk $100 to win $363, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Thunder vs. Lakers: Over 210.5 total points scored

The Thunder are averaging 116.5 points per game this series, and that's without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing anywhere near his potential over two games. The overwhelming favorite to win his second straight NBA MVP is averaging 20 points per game over the first two games, compared to posting 31.1 ppg, second-most in the league, during the regular season. The model doesn't expect SGA's scoring totals to stay this low for much longer, as one reason it's backing the Over on Saturday. The Over is 10-3 over the last 13 Thunder games, including hitting in Game 2's 125-107 final. LeBron James is averaging 25 ppg this series and he returns to LA where he's averaging 24 ppg this postseason. The model projects the Over to hit in 65% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Khamzat Chimaev to defeat Sean Strickland by KO/TKO/DQ or submission (-200)

"Give me Chimaev over everybody," SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Markley said. "He has one-shot KO power, but he is a top 1-2 wrestler in the entire UFC. I doubt he wants to strike much in this matchup because that's where Strickland wants to be. I'll take Chimaev to get a finish on the mat." Back Chimaev by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Tatsuro Taira to defeat Joshua Van (-160)

"This battle for the flyweight title will decide who is the rightful champion, after Van won the belt due to an injury suffered by former champion Alexandre Pantoja early in the first round," SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Van's crisp boxing skills and toughness were well known headed into that fight, but he had yet to prove himself against an elite grappler. Although Van's takedown defense and grappling skills have continually improved, I still question how he will handle himself against a Ju-Jitsu ace like Taira. I expect this fight to hit that mat, considering Van has been taken down by lesser grapplers. Taira's ground-and-pound knockout over Brandon Moreno showed how dangerous his body lock and positional control can be…As clean as Van's volume-boxing attack can look, I think the gap on the ground will be too wide for Van to overcome." Back the Taira by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and UFC picks on Saturday?

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