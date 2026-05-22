Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs, Avalanche-Golden Knights Friday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Oklahoma City Thunder will play their first road game of the series against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs, while Game 2 of Avalanche vs. Golden Knights takes place in the NHL playoffs.

The SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in both games in taking the road underdogs to pull off the upsets, backing the Thunder and Golden Knights in Friday best bets at BetMGM. Both teams are coming off Wednesday victories. Also, the model has locked in an MLB pick, backing the Kansas City Royals to defeat the Seattle Mariners for Friday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Thunder (+105) vs. Spurs

Golden Knights (+165) vs. Avalanche

Royals (+115) vs. Mariners

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +1067 (risk $100 to win $1067, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Thunder (+105) vs. Spurs

The Thunder won Wednesday's Game 2, 122-113, after dropping Game 1 in the series. The defending champion Thunder had the best record in the NBA for the second straight season, going 64-18, including the league's best road record (30-10). The Thunder are 4-0 away this postseason and 9-1 overall during the playoffs, with the majority of those games without Jalen Williams, who reinjured his hamstring in Game 2. However, the Spurs could be shorthanded as well, as Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NBA Draft who has elevated his play during the postseason, left with a leg injury. The Thunder had the No. 2 scoring defense (107.8 points per game allowed) this season, and that defense often travels on the road. The Thunder need to win at least one game in San Antonio to return to the NBA Finals, and the model gives a 60% chance of that win coming Friday. Back the Thunder by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Golden Knights (+165) vs. Avalanche

The Golden Knights never trailed in their Game 1 victory, which resulted in a 4-2 final where Vegas kept Colorado off the scoreboard for the first two periods. Vegas is 5-1 over its last six road games this postseason, including winning its last two by a combined score of 9-3. Vegas has won each of its last two games against the Avalanche, both coming in Colorado, and although the Avalanche win in the majority of simulations, the model suggests those seeking the best value side with Vegas. The Golden Knights win in 41% of simulations, showcasing value compared to their implied odds of 38.46%. Back the Golden Knights by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Royals (+115) vs. Mariners

It's been a tough 10-game stretch for the Royals, who are 1-9 over that span, but they are facing a Mariners team that hasn't been red-hot lately either. Seattle is 2-4 over its last six games and is starting Logan Gilbert, who hasn't been his best version lately. Gilbert has a 5.30 ERA in three May starts, and he's coming off allowing seven runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Padres on Saturday. The Royals are starting Noah Cameron, who tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings in his one start against Seattle last season, as he finished with a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts. The Royals are home underdogs, and they are 6-5 as home underdogs this season. The model projects Kansas City to win in 52% of simulations, creating value at plus-money odds. Back the Royals by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.