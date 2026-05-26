Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs, Avalanche-Golden Knights Tuesday

The NBA and NHL postseasons continue on Tuesday, creating two top contests to use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Colorado Avalanche with the chance at a surprising sweep. In addition, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs in a crucial contest with their NBA Western Conference Finals series tied 2-2.

The SportsLine Projection Model has locked in best bets on both games, including backing the Golden Knights to complete their sweep over the Avalanche for Tuesday NHL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Also, rather than picking a side in Thunder vs. Spurs, the model is backing Under 215.5 total points for Tuesday NBA best bets. Plus, the model has found MLB value, backing the San Diego Padres to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Thunder: Under 216.5 total points (-110)

Golden Knights (-105) vs. Avalanche

Padres (-125) vs. Phillies

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +570 (risk $100 to win $570, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Spurs vs. Thunder: Under 216.5 total points (-110)

These are two of the better-scoring offenses in the NBA, and although offense often garners much of the attention, these teams are filled with defensive stars and schemes as well. The Thunder have the No. 2 scoring defense (107.8 points per game allowed), with the Spurs sixth at 110.6 ppg. The Spurs have challenged and held back-to-back NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to below his average, with SGA at 24.8 ppg this series compared to his 31.1 ppg during the season. He had just 19 points on Sunday as the Thunder scored 82 points, their lowest of the entire year. Victor Wembanyama forces teams to change their offensive game plans, and after the Under hit in Game 4 on Sunday, the model expects a similar result in Game 5. The model projects the Under to hit in 59% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Golden Knights (-105) vs. Avalanche

The Golden Knights erased a 3-0 deficit after the opening period on Sunday to score the game's final five goals in a 5-3 win in Vegas, taking a 3-0 lead in the series. Vegas has won all three games by multiple goals against the team that had the best record in the NHL during the regular season. The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in all three games and are averaging four goals per game in this series. Meanwhile, Colorado hasn't scored more than three goals in a game and is averaging two goals per game this season. The Golden Knights have won all three games this series as the underdog, and the model sees value in that trend continuing with Vegas winning in 53% of simulations. Back the Golden Knights by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres (-125) vs. Phillies

Both the Padres and Phillies are sending veteran starters to the mound, but neither arm has had much success this season. Aaron Nola has a 6.04 ERA over 50 ⅔ innings for the Phillies, while Griffin Canning has a 9.00 ERA in 16 innings. However, Canning is coming off arguably the best of his four starts this year, holding the high-powered Dodgers to three runs over five innings on May 16. The Padres have the homefield advantage in this matchup, and Nola has a 6.10 ERA in six road starts this season. The model projects the Padres, who have four more wins than the Phillies this season, to win in 59% of simulations. Back the Padres by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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