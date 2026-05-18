An NHL Game 7 and NBA Game 1 highlight a jam-packed Monday sports slate, providing plenty of intriguing options to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will open their Western Conference Finals on Monday, and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on this contest for Monday NBA best bets at BetMGM.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also found strong value in the Monday sports calendar, including backing Over 5.5 total goals in Canadiens vs. Sabres in an NHL Game 7 matchup. The model has another pick from Canada, backing the Toronto Blue Jays to cover as underdogs on the run line against the New York Yankees for Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Spurs (+6.5) vs. Thunder (-110)

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Over 5.5 total goals (+105)

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-120)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +617 (risk $100 to win $617, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Spurs (+6.5) vs. Thunder (-110)

"San Antonio's discipline in limiting turnovers (averaging just 13.4 per game in head-to-head contests) prevents Oklahoma City from generating easy transition opportunities," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Additionally, the Spurs' frontcourt provides a considerable edge on the boards, resulting in extra possessions and limiting the Thunder's interior offense. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle offer the backcourt composure necessary to counter Oklahoma City's aggressive perimeter defense. The Spurs have covered the spread in four of their five meetings with the Thunder this season, including four outright victories. San Antonio clearly matches up well against them." Back the Spurs by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Canadiens vs. Sabres: Over 5.5 total goals (+105)

They've combined for 20 goals over their last two games, and although many associated Game 7 with lower-scoring affairs, that's not how the Canadiens or Sabres play. Six of the first seven games in this series went Over this total, and they are averaging a combined 7.5 goals per game. The Sabres won, 8-3, on Saturday, and both teams have scored multiple goals in five of the six games this series. All three games in Montreal, where Game 7 will be played, went Over this total. The model expects these trends to continue, with the Over hitting in 61.2% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-120)

The Blue Jays are coming off back-to-back wins over the Tigers, and they have either won or lost by one run in five straight games. Meanwhile, the Yankees lost two of three games to the struggling Mets over the weekend, and they are 2-7 over their last nine games. The Blue Jays are starting Patrick Corbin (3.93 ERA) against the Yankees' Ryan Weathers (3.00 ERA). Aaron Judge has only one home run over his last 10 games for the Yankees, and given New York's current play, the model projects the Blue Jays to cover the run line in 67% of simulations. Back the Blue Jays by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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