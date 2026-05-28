Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs, Paul Skenes props on Thursday

The Western Conference representative in the NBA Finals could be determined tonight after Game 6 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET, creating a can't-miss matchup and chance to cash in on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on the state you're in. Although Game 6 is in San Antonio, the SportsLine Projection Model still expects the Thunder to close out the series, backing the Thunder to win at +135 odds as part of its Thursday NBA best bets at BetMGM. The Thunder lead the series 3-2, and took one of two games in San Antonio already this series.

The model also sees value in the total, backing Under 219.5 points in Spurs vs. Thunder. Also, one of baseball's biggest stars takes the mound on Thursday with Paul Skenes starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, but the model likes Skenes Under 6.5 total strikeouts for Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Thunder (+135) to defeat Spurs

Thunder vs. Spurs: Under 219.5 total points (-110)

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 6.5 total strikeouts (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +749 (risk $100 to win $749, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Thunder (+135) to defeat Spurs

The Thunder can secure their spot in the NBA Finals with a win on Thursday, cementing their chance at back-to-back championships. Oklahoma City is coming off its best offensive performance of the series, scoring 127 points on 48% shooting, including 44% shooting from beyond the arc with 14 made 3-pointers, in Tuesday's Game 5. Oklahoma City has been the top team in the NBA all season, finishing an NBA-best 64-18 after winning a league-high 68 games the season before as well. The Thunder are 5-1 on the road this postseason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won his second straight NBA MVP this season, had 32 points in Game 5, and the model projects SGA to lead the Thunder to the NBA Finals on Thursday. The model projects the Thunder to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back the Thunder by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Thunder vs. Spurs: Under 219.5 total points (-110)

The Under is 51-47 in Spurs games this year, including 27-21 in games in San Antonio. The Under is 5-3 in San Antonio this postseason, including hitting in Game 4 of the series (a 103-82 Spurs win) on Sunday. The Thunder have the No. 2 scoring defense in the league (allowing 107.8 points per game), with the Spurs sixth at 110.8 ppg allowed. The Thunder can advance to the NBA Finals, and the Spurs are fighting to keep their postseason alive on Thursday, two ingredients that can lead to even more defensive intensity on both sides. With that, the model projects the Under to hit in 58.1% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 6.5 total strikeouts (-112)

The Pirates' phenom is one of baseball's most popular players, surging to the top of MLB after being the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and winning a Cy Young last year in his first full MLB season. However, after averaging 6.8 strikeouts per start last year, he's averaging 5.9 strikeouts per start this year through 11 outings. His ERA is up from 1.99 to 3.00, and he hasn't been pitching as deep into games this year. Skenes is coming off a two-strikeout performance over five innings against the Blue Jays. He faced the Cubs three times last year and never recorded more than six strikeouts in a start, and that's a trend the model expects to continue for MLB player prop betting on Thursday. The model projects Skenes for 6.2 strikeouts. Play Skenes' Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Thursday?

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