Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Tigers vs. Royals, MLB betting on Thursday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses with the offer depending on location. Thursday does not feature a vast MLB slate, but SportsLine experts have still found plays they are locking for Thursday MLB picks. SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder is backing Tigers probable starter Troy Melton to go Over 5.5 total strikeouts in Tigers vs. Royals at 6:40 p.m. ET as part of his Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Melton has struck out nine in back-to-back starts.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing Cardinals probable starting pitcher Michael McGreevy Over 17.5 total outs recorded, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Over 8.5 total runs scored in Blue Jays vs. Rays as part of Thursday best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Over 8.5 total runs scored (-115)

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals, Over 17.5 total outs recorded (+100)

Troy Melton, Tigers, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (+110)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +701 (risk $100 to win $701, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Over 8.5 total runs scored (-115)

Thursday marks the end of their four-game series, and the two teams are averaging 9.33 runs per game this series. Neither starter is having a stellar season, with Tampa Bay starting Ian Seymour (4.79 ERA) and Toronto starting Shane Bieber (5.70 ERA). Seymour has allowed nine runs in 6 1/3 innings over his last two starts, and each of his last three starts has featured a total of at least 10 runs. Bieber is making just his sixth start of the season after starting the season with on the injured list with an elbow injury. The model projects the Over to hit in 54.6% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals, Over 17.5 total outs recorded (+100)

"It's been a rough last five games for St. Louis, who went 1-4 since Saturday," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "But they return home for a makeup game against a suddenly hot Diamondbacks team on Thursday. Instead of taking a side, I'm going to play Michael McGreevy's outs for the Cardinals. I was impressed with the right-hander after watching him in person last Friday night. He induced 10 groundball outs in that contest and pitched at least six innings for the seventh time in his last eight starts. St. Louis doesn't have a scheduled off day for the next two weeks, so keeping their bullpen rested will be key. Expect McGreevy, with a 1.89 ERA at home this season, to complete six innings again on Thursday." Back McGreevy by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Troy Melton, Tigers, Over 5.5 total strikeouts (+110)

"Melton has struck out 6, 7, 9 and 9 batters in his last four games, respectively," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "He's been dominant all year with a 1.80 ERA in nine starts, and the Royals haven't seen him. Plus, the Royals are without Bobby Witt Jr." Back Melton by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Thursday?

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