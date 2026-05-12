There is only one game on the Tuesday NBA schedule for the 2026 NBA playoffs, but it's arguably the biggest game of the year to this point when the San Antonio Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pivotal Game 5 with series tied at 2-2. Timberwolves vs. Spurs provides a high-stakes contest to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The series has gone back-and-forth for winners, but the Over has hit in three straight games, and that's a trend the SportsLine Projection Model expects to continue with the model backing Over 218.5 total points as part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at BetMGM.

The model has found value in the Tuesday MLB market, backing Over 7.5 total runs in the Tigers vs. Mets, and it's also fading Pirates' phenom Paul Skenes's strikeout total, projecting Under 7.5 strikeouts for MLB best bets at BetMGM. Skenes and the Pirates are -297 money line favorites (risk $297 to win $100) at home against the Colorado Rockies in a 6:40 p.m. ET start. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 218.5 total points (-110)

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 7.5 total strikeouts (-127)

Tigers vs. Mets: Over 7.5 total runs (-120)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to win $525, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Timberwolves vs. Spurs: Over 218.5 total points (-110)

The Spurs and Timberwolves both have top-10 scoring offenses in the NBA, and that has shown itself especially in recent games of their postseason series. The Over has hit in each of the last three Spurs vs. Timberwolves contests entering Tuesday's Game 5, with those three games averaging 224.7 points per contest. After playing no more than 25 minutes in each of the first two games of the series, Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has played at least 40 minutes in back-to-back contests, averaging 34 ppg in those games, as the Timberwolves have lifted any minutes restrictions from his knee injury suffered in the opening round. A healthy and productive Edwards certainly helps the Over's likelihood of hitting. The Spurs have the No. 4 scoring offense (119.1 points per game) with the Timberwolves eighth (117.1 ppg), and the model projects the Over to hit in 55% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 7.5 total strikeouts (-127)

Skenes is becoming one of the faces of MLB, and with that comes a market of plenty of baseball fans wanting to bet his Overs. However, the model doesn't view that as a wise play, especially tonight with a higher strikeout total for MLB prop betting. Skenes has gone Over 7.5 strikeouts only once in eight starts this season. The Pirates face the Rockies, who certainly don't have an elite offense, but Skenes has only reached the seventh inning in two starts this season. Skenes averaged 6.8 strikeouts per game last year in his Cy Young season, and although he has a dominant 0.71 WHIP this year, Skenes is averaging only 5.8 strikeouts per game. The model projects Skenes for six strikeouts on Tuesday. Play Skenes' Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Tigers vs. Mets: Over 7.5 total runs (-120)

Neither the Tigers nor Mets have played to their preseason expectations to this point in the season, and Detroit's Tuesday starting pitcher has certainly played a role in his team's failures. The Tigers are scheduled to start Jack Flaherty, who has a 5.56 ERA in eight starts this season, including allowing at least four runs in three straight starts. Three of his last four starts have resulted in at least eight total runs scored in the contest. The Mets are promoting their No. 2 prospect, A.J. Ewing, in hopes of sparking some offensive success as they return home. The model projects the Over to hit in 67.4% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Tuesday?

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