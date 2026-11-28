The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Saturday marks the culmination of college football's Rivalry Week, highlighted by the latest edition of Alabama vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl from Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is expecting a competitive game, backing Auburn to cover as 14.5-point underdogs in his college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is also backing an underdog as one of its top picks, taking Vanderbilt to cover as 13.5-point underdogs against Tennessee, and Thomas Casale has locked in a pick on the Battle of L.A. with UCLA vs. USC (-5) at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS as part of Rivalry Week best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

USC (-5) vs. UCLA

Vanderbilt (+13.5) vs. Tennessee

Auburn (+14.5) vs. Alabama

Combining these three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to profit $614, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

USC (-5) vs. UCLA

"UCLA is in a tough spot Saturday," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Bruins are likely down to third-team quarterback Madden Iamaleava after Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury last week versus Michigan. UCLA head coach Bob Chesney said Dieffenbach might play versus USC on Saturday, but the oddsmakers aren't buying it. Even if Dieffenbach plays, he won't be close to 100 percent. There is a scenario where UCLA's vaunted defense keeps this game close into the fourth quarter. However, if Dieffenbach is limited, 20 points should be more than enough for the Trojans to cover the spread." Back USC by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Vanderbilt (+13.5) vs. Tennessee

Vanderbilt is 4-7 overall, including 1-7 in the SEC, but the Commodores have been outperforming the oddsmakers' projections, covering in three straight games. Vanderbilt is 6-3 against the spread over its last nine games. Meanwhile, Tennessee has been a double-digit favorite four times this season, but the Vols are 1-3 ATS in those contests. The model projects Vanderbilt to cover in 61% of simulations. Back Vanderbilt by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Auburn (+14.5) vs. Alabama

"Outside of a disastrous performance at Ole Miss, Auburn has fared quite well against the SEC's elite on the road," Eric Cohen said. "A 10-point loss at Tennessee was nothing to be embarrassed about, and the Tigers own the best win of any team all season by winning at No. 1-ranked Georgia. Alex Golesh's team won't be intimidated on the road in Tuscaloosa. Since 2021, ranked Alabama teams have beaten unranked Auburn teams by only one score three times and by more than 14 points only once. Another one-possession game seems likely to me in this year's Iron Bowl, considering style points mean nothing for the Crimson Tide in the CFP committee's eyes. Alabama 30, Auburn 22." Back Auburn by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Users must be at least 21 years old to play at BetMGM. Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.