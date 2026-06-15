Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, 2026 World Cup on Monday

The 2026 World Cup enters its second week, and Monday provides another strong four-game slate throughout the day, filled with top matches to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location. Several of the world's most high-profile soccer nations, such as Spain, Belgium and Uruguay, are in action, and SportsLine's team of experts just revealed its Monday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Belgium to score Over 1.5 total goals against Egypt as part of Monday World Cup best bets at MGM.

SportsLine expert Martin Green has also locked in a pair of picks, including Iran to defeat New Zealand in a 9 p.m. ET start at Sofi Stadium in California. He has also locked in a pick on Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Belgium Over 1.5 goals team total (-125)

Uruguay to win and Over 1.5 goals (-130)

Iran to defeat New Zealand (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +486 (risk $100 to win $486, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Belgium Over 1.5 goals team total (-125)

"Belgium are in the midst of a genuine generational shift," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer said. "The era defined by that famous 'Golden Generation' has aged out, but a new wave of Belgian talent is finding its footing on the international stage — and this group carries none of the crushing pressure that always seemed to hold their predecessors back. That freedom can be a real asset in tournament football. Egypt, meanwhile, are dangerous going forward but can be exploited defensively, and Belgium have the quality up front to find the net multiple times. Back Belgium's team total by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Uruguay to win and Over 1.5 goals (-130)

"Uruguay should be too strong for Saudi Arabia," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "La Celeste have quality players like Federico Valverde and Ronald Araujo in their ranks, so they're the favorites to win this game. They should win the midfield battle, and they have enough firepower to put a couple of goals past Saudi Arabia. Manager Marcelo Bielsa is renowned for his ultra-attacking style, which often overloads the opposition in dangerous areas of the pitch. His teams are always at risk of being caught on the counterattack, but they should outgun Saudi Arabia in this match." Back this play by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Iran to defeat New Zealand (-110)

"Iran moved up to No. 20 in the FIFA world rankings after sweeping their opponents aside in the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign," Green said. "They're unlikely to go deep into this tournament, but they have dangerous forwards like Mehdi Taremi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Mohammad Mohebi, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, and Dennis Eckert in their ranks. That should leave them with enough firepower to beat this limited New Zealand team. The Kiwis are No. 85 in the world rankings, which highlights the gulf in quality between these teams." Back Iran by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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