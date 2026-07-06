Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for USA-Belgium, Folarin Balogun, World Cup on Monday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, which can be used to wager on USA vs. Belgium on Monday. The offer depends on location. USA has reached the Round of 16 in three of their last four World Cups only to lose, but SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green predicts a different result tonight. Green has USA advancing into the quarterfinals as part of his Monday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

USA to advance against Belgium (-124)

Yankees vs. Rays: Over 7.5 total runs (-105)

Combining the two picks into Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +258 (risk $100 to win $258, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

USA to advance against Belgium (-124)

"It could be a tight matchup, as Belgium looks stronger in attack, but the USA has a better defense and more energy in midfield," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The game will be played in Seattle, and home advantage could ultimately swing things in the USA's favor, especially if the game goes to extra time and penalties, so backing the USMNT to advance to the quarterfinals is another strong option." Back USA to advance by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Yankees vs. Rays: Over 7.5 total runs (-105)

Despite the possible American League starting pitcher for the MLB All-Star Game in Cam Schlittler throwing for the Yankees, the model views this as simply too low of a number for two capable offenses. The Yankees are ninth in baseball at 4.84 runs per game, with the Rays 12th at 4.6 runs per game. Schlittler is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing six runs over four innings against the Tigers on Tuesday. The Rays are starting Griffin Jax, who allowed three runs in six innings to the lowly Royals on Tuesday. The model projects the Over to hit in 68.2% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.