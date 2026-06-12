Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for USA-Paraguay, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Friday, with Team USA making its debut against Paraguay, making this match the perfect time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Americans will have home-field advantage throughout the tournament, beginning with Friday's game in Inglewood, California. One of SportsLine's top soccer experts expects them to capitalize on that and exit their opener with a victory, backing Team USA as part of Friday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The U.S. is favored at +110 on the 90-minute money line.

SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Under 2.5 goals in USA vs. Paraguay, set for 9 p.m. ET. Also, another expert has locked in a pick on Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Canada a host nation. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

USA (+110) to defeat Paraguay

USA vs. Paraguay: Under 2.5 goals (-145)

Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Bosnia-Herzegovina Draw No Bet (+245)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +1095 (risk $100 to win $1095, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

USA (+110) to defeat Paraguay

"Don't call me a homer with this bet, but I think the USA is a talented enough team to win their opening match," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "They are dangerous in front of the net with Folarin Balogun. When he's on, he's a rocket ship. Weston McKinnie will be extra influential to this team as well. Let's not forget about Christian Pulisic. Captain America had a rough domestic season, but he always shines when donning the Stars and Stripes. USA wins." Back USA by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

USA vs. Paraguay: Under 2.5 goals (-145)

"This promises to be a low-scoring game between two teams that will be desperate to avoid defeat," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Paraguay's games averaged just 1.33 goals during their qualifying campaign. Nine of their 12 matches saw under 2.5 goals, including three 0-0 draws. The Paraguayans are happy to sit back, soak up pressure, and try to grind out results. The USMNT are more of an attacking team, but it could take a while for them to break down this Paraguay defense, so under 2.5 goals looks appealing." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Bosnia-Herzegovina Draw No Bet (+245)

"I really like the visitors in this match," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "The Bosnian squad is known for their physicality, and this is a team that does tremendous work from set pieces. While the visitors are are full health, Canada will be missing a very key piece to their squad. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been ruled out from this match. That's a massive blow for Canada as they will have to play without their talisman player. I think Bosnia get at least a point out of this match. Back the Bosnia-Herzegovina by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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