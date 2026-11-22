The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Week 11 NFL slate includes matchups like 49ers vs. Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET from Mexico City on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have locked in their top NFL expert picks, including Adam Thompson backing the 49ers to cover as 3-point favorites as part of his Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert David Bearman has locked in a player prop betting on the Giants' Cam Skattebo as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

49ers (-3.5) vs. Vikings, SNF

Combining these two picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +284 (risk $100 to profit $284, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

49ers (-3.5) vs. Vikings, SNF

"Adding Kirk Cousins was a great move by the Vikings, because the defense has worked overtime to keep this team in the mix," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Niners are scoring at will and Mike Evans' return offers a new wrinkle. The Vikings' defense leads the NFL in sacks and pressure rate, but the Niners' multi-directional use of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey should take some of the juice out of that Minnesota attack." Back the 49ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Users must be at least 21 years old to play at BetMGM. Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.