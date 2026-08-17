Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for White Sox-Cubs, Mets-Padres, MLB on Monday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Monday, you can target an inner-city rivalry with Cubs vs. White Sox in the Crosstown Classic. The SportsLine Projection Model expects offensive success in this contest. The model is backing over eight total runs in this meeting between two top-six-scoring offenses for its Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Cubs are set to start Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74 ERA), while the White Sox will trot out Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96 ERA).

The model has also found value in MLB player props, backing Orioles starting pitcher Brandon Young for Over 3.5 strikeouts for Orioles vs. Rays. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in a pick on Mets vs. Padres for Monday's MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Brandon Young, Orioles, Over 3.5 total strikeouts (-125)

White Sox vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs (-118)

Padres (+100) to defeat Mets

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +565 (risk $100 to profit $565, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit if you had entered its picks at the best sportsbooks. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Brandon Young, Orioles, Over 3.5 total strikeouts (-125)

Young has at least four strikeouts in nine straight starts. Even when Baltimore is the underdog, meaning the perceived weaker team, Young finds a way to strike hitters out. He has gone Over this strikeout total in eight of his last 10 games as the underdog, and Baltimore is the +135 underdog against the Rays. He's averaged 4.9 strikeouts per game in those starts. He's averaging 4.7 strikeouts per game this season, and the model projects Young at 4.6 strikeouts for Monday. Back Young's Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

White Sox vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs (-118)

The White Sox are starting Luis Castillo, who has allowed five runs in two of his last three starts. Castillo is a three-time All-Star, but he has a career-high 4.96 ERA this season. The Cubs are starting Shota Imanaga, who allowed four runs in 4⅔ innings to the Nationals on Tuesday in his last start. The Cubs and White Sox played three high-scoring games in their May Crosstown Classic meetings, averaging 14.3 runs per game. All three games totaled double-digit runs. Both teams rank in the top 10 in scoring, with the Cubs second at 5.16 runs per game and the White Sox tied for sixth at 4.83 runs per game, leading to the Over hitting in 58.7% of simulations. Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres (+100) to defeat Mets

"The Mets have won three of their last four meetings with the Padres, but the Padres are coming in with Walker Buehler, who they've won their last six starts behind," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "He faced the Brewers and the Diamondbacks in his last two and only allowed two combined runs. Those were blowouts, with the Padres winning by four or more in each game. The Padres are hot at 67-58, while the Mets are looking at 2027 carpet samples. Padres to win." Back the Padres by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

