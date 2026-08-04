Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for White Sox-Red Sox, MLB betting on Tuesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM Sportsbook today, which include MLB picks from Orioles vs. Angels, Red Sox vs. White Sox and Rockies vs. Rays. According to the latest MLB odds at BetMGM, the Red Sox are -135 money line favorites against the White Sox, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Orioles vs. Angels: Grayson Rodriguez Over 15.5 outs recorded (-140)

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Boston to win (-135)

Rockies vs. Rays: Tampa Bay to win (-165)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +379 (risk $100 to profit $379, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Orioles vs. Angels: Grayson Rodriguez Over 15.5 outs recorded (-140)

"Grayson Rodriguez makes his return to Camden Yards tonight. The former Oriole has struggled mightily this season, pitching to a 7.98 era, and staying under this outs prop in 9/10 starts. The oft-injured righty has specifically struggled against lefties, who are hitting .365 with a 1.056 OPS against him," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Orioles should be able to throw five lefties into the lineup today, and potentially more, depending on who they promote from the minors after trading away two starters yesterday. Baltimore has also maintained its status as one of the more patient teams at the plate all season, seeing the most pitches per plate appearance, and with the sixth lowest chase rate." Bet on Angels vs. Orioles by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Boston to win (-135)

"The Red Sox are on an incredible run, winners of 23 of their last 26 games since July 3rd, including a three game sweep of the White Sox in Chicago. Though Chicago has won 4 of its last 5 games, they send Davis Martin to the hill on Tuesday and that hasn't been a good thing lately on the road," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The White Sox have lost Martin's last five road starts and his ERA is nearly two runs higher away from Rate Field. Meanwhile, Boston is 4-0 in Patrick Sandoval's starts in 2026. Both teams are in the playoffs as of now but look for the Red Sox to take Game 1 of this important series on Tuesday night." Back the Red Sox by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockies vs. Rays: Tampa Bay to win (-165)

Tampa Bay has been fighting off New York at the top of the AL East all season, but with Boston also making up ground fast, it's suddenly a three-team race for the division. After scoring three runs total in a three-game series against the White Sox, the Rays offense used Coors Field to their advantage on Monday, scoring 13 runs in a victory. The model predicts that they sustain the momentum off that victory, predicting that Tampa Bay wins in 65% of simulations. Bet on Rays vs. Rockies by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

