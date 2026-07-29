Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for White Sox-Yankees, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used the SportsLine Projection model and our team of experts to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM today, which include picks from Rays vs. Rangers, White Sox vs. Yankees and Athletics vs. Red Sox. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright (-150)

White Sox vs. Yankees: Ben Rice to homer (+270)

Athletics vs. Red Sox: Under 10.5 runs scored (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1103 (risk $100 to profit $1,103, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright (-150)

"OK, the Rangers got their upset win Tuesday, nice job. But now the back end of their bullpen is really taxed and perhaps not available on Wednesday led by All-Star closer Jacob Latz," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "It's two mediocre lefty starting pitchers in MacKenzie Gore and Ian Seymour. Tampa Bay is better vs. southpaws at 21-10. And the Rays rarely lose B2B games this year at the Trop." Back the Rays by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

White Sox vs. Yankees: Ben Rice to homer (+270)

"Ben Rice has 6 home runs over his last 14 games on the road," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Ben Rice has the platoon advantage against right-handed Davis Martin and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season. He boasts a .282 average with a 1.010 OPS in 279 PA and 22 of his 31 HRs have come off right-handed pitching this season." Back Rice to homer by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Athletics vs. Red Sox: Under 10.5 runs scored (-105)

These two teams have combined for six and seven runs, respectively, over the first two games of the series. However, this number has ballooned with lefties Patrick Sandoval and Jacob Lopez on the mound. Sandoval is only making his fourth start back from Tommy John surgery and Lopez sports a 6.12 ERA on the season. However, Sandoval has actually looked solid thus far (3.12 ERA) and Lopez is coming off a start where he threw five scoreless innings against the Twins on July 24. The model predicts that the Under hits in 67% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

