Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Yankees-Braves, Cubs-Royals, MLB on Friday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM Sportsbook on Friday, which include MLB picks from Yankees vs. Braves, Brewers vs. Twins and Royals vs. Cubs. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Braves: New York money line (-145)

Brewers vs. Twins: Milwaukee money line (-200)

Royals vs. Cubs: Kevin Gausman Under 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +334 (risk $100 to profit $334, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Yankees vs. Braves: New York money line (-145)

"The pinstripes have scored over two runs just once all week, and it was in a 13-7 blowout loss to the Cardinals," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "But things are even rougher for Tyler Mahle on the road. The Braves starter is 0-6 with an 8.04 ERA in nine road games, and has been far worse under the lights (5.95 ERA in 11 games) as well. The Braves are on a roll, though their last nine games on the road have produced just four wins. Max Fried can limit his former team; in his three starts since his return from the IL, he's given up four runs on eight hits with 18 strikeouts." Bet on the Yankees by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Brewers vs. Twins: Milwaukee money line (-200)

"Remember the old saying: "When EF Hutton talks, people listen"? Well, I have a similar baseball phrase: "When Zebby pitches away, I fade." I am speaking of Minnesota's Daniel Zebulon "Zebby" Matthews, who is 2-4 with a 7.33 ERA on the road," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Milwaukee has won three in a row. The Brewers, who are 18 games over .500 at home, expect underrated slugger Jake Bauers (20 HR, 64 RBI) to return after missing a few games injured." Back the Brewers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Royals vs. Cubs: Kevin Gausman Under 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

"I'm going to fade Kevin Gausman in his first start as a Cub," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The righty has struggled to garner strikeouts on the road this season with a 22% K%, staying under this line in four of ten starts. Despite some recent success, he has a tough matchup today against the Royals. Kansas City has a 19.5% K% against righties at home this season, and they should be able to throw six lefties at Gausman (his worse split)." Bet on the MLB by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

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