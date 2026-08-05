Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Yankees-Cardinals, MLB betting on Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM Sportsbook on Wednesday, which include MLB picks from Yankees vs. Cardinals, Brewers vs. Pirates and Mariners vs. Tigers. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Cardinals: Luis Garcia to homer (+350)

Brewers vs. Pirates: Milwaukee money line (-145)

Mariners vs. Tigers: Seattle -1.5 (+140)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1724 (risk $100 to profit $1,724, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Yankees vs. Cardinals: Luis Garcia to homer (+350)

"Luis Garcia has the platoon advantage against right-handed Andre Pallante and has been absolutely dominant against right-handed pitchers this season, posting a .963 OPS. For context, he's only posting a .645 OPS against left-handed pitching, so this is clearly the better matchup for him," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "The home run index is an 8 out of 10 at Yankee Stadium today, adding another layer to the case. Factoring in the conditions, we actually set the weather-adjusted line closer to +285." Bet on Garcia to go yard by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Brewers vs. Pirates: Milwaukee money line (-145)

For the first two years of his career, Paul Skenes was arguably the most dominant pitcher in baseball. However, the reigning NL Cy Young winner has struggled of late, surrendering 10 earned runs over his last two starts. His ERA has now ballooned to 3.90 after posting sub-2.00 seasons in 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, Brewers starter Kyle Harrison has reinvented himself this season after fizzling out as a top prospect earlier in his career. He has a 3.01 ERA on the year and he's a big reason why the model predicts that Milwaukee wins in 62% of simulations. Back the Brewers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mariners vs. Tigers: Seattle -1.5 (+140)

"Bryan Woo has the most dramatic home / road splits of any pitcher in baseball. At home, he's 6-0 with a 2.20 ERA. On the road, Woo is 1-8 with a 6.71 ERA," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The Mariners have won 6 of his 8 home starts by multiple runs. Against a Tigers team that is packing it in for the year, look for the Mariners to win by at least two runs on Wednesday night." Bet on Tigers vs. Mariners by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

