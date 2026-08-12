Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets on Yankees-Mariners, Dodgers-Royals, MLB Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. And on Wednesday, there's another strong MLB slate to utilize his sportsbook promo on, including the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, the betting favorites to win each league, playing in the evening. The SportsLine Projection Model expects lower-scoring games in each of those contests, backing Under 8.5 total runs in Yankees vs. Mariners and Under 9 total runs in Dodgers vs. Royals as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine player props expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, has locked in an MLB pick on Reds vs. White Sox as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Mariners vs. Yankees: Under 8.5 total runs (+100)

Royals vs. Dodgers: Under 9 total runs (-110)

Luis Castillo, White Sox, Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to profit $613, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Mariners vs. Yankees: Under 8.5 total runs (+100)

To say the Seattle offense is in a funk would be a significant understatement, with Seattle scoring a total of five runs over its last five games. The Mariners are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Yankees Tuesday, as they've been held to one run or fewer in four of those five contests. The Yankees are starting Will Warren, who, outside of a rough outing against the Phillies in late July, has a 2.11 ERA over his last three starts. Meanwhile, the Seattle rotation and bullpen have pitched well during this skid, allowing 3.3 runs per game over their last four games and Mariners starter Bryce Miller has a 3.08 ERA this season. The Yankees have gone Under this total in five of their last six contests and the Mariners have gone Under it in four straight games, leading the model to project the Under to hit in 58.7% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Royals vs. Dodgers: Under 9 total runs (-110)

The Dodgers are starting Eric Lauer, who had allowed three runs or fewer in six straight starts before allowing six runs in four innings against the Cubs on August 5. However, the Kansas City offense isn't nearly as potent as the Cubs', with Kansas City ranking 24th in the sport at 4.14 runs per game this season. The Royals are starting Daniel Lynch IV in a bullpen game, and the last time Lynch opened, Mason Black entered in bulk and held the Cubs to two runs in five innings. The Under has hit more than the Over in the majority of games for both the Royals and Dodgers this season, and the model projects this trend to continue with the Under hitting in 61.2% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Luis Castillo, White Sox, Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-115)

"Luis Castillo will face a Reds team where he spent the first 5.5 years of his career," SportsLine player props expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said." While the Reds don't qualify as a tough matchup, Castillo's strikeout metrics have begun to substantially decline, and the veteran hurler has been shaky from the mound. Six strikeouts is a tall order considering the current form Castillo is in." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

