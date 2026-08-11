Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets on Yankees-Mariners, Paul Skenes MLB props Tuesday

Pirates ace Paul Skenes returns to the mound on Tuesday, and with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects Skenes to showcase his dominance once again, backing Over 6.5 strikeouts as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the San Francisco Giants to upset the Houston Astros, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in MLB picks on Yankees vs. Mariners as part of Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-140)

Giants (+155) to defeat Astros

Yankees (-130) to defeat Mariners

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +675 (risk $100 to profit $675, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Over 6.5 total strikeouts (-140)

Skenes had a slow start to the season for strikeouts, going Under this total in each of his last five starts. But in 19 starts since, he's averaging 7.3 strikeouts per game, catapulting himself into seventh in the league in total strikeouts. Skenes was fourth in baseball in strikeouts last season. Skenes has gone Over this total in four of his last five starts, and the model projects the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft for 6.9 strikeouts on Tuesday. Back Skenes by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Giants (+155) to defeat Astros

The Astros are starting Hunter Brown, who, despite a 3.53 ERA on the season, had a 4.94 ERA in five July starts and opened August allowing three runs over six innings to the Blue Jays. The Astros are 2-3 over his last five starts. It hasn't been a great season for Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt, but the 25-year-old has a 5.06 ERA at home compared to an ERA above 9.00 on the road this year. The model expects a better Whisenhunt performance in San Francisco, where the Giants are 27-30 compared to being 21 games below .500 overall, leading to strong value at +155 odds with the Giants winning in 50% of simulations. Back the Giants by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Yankees (-125) vs. Mariners

"It's a Bryan Woo road start and you know what that means," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The Seattle right-hander is 1-8 with a 6.71 ERA on the road. Meanwhile, the Yankees have won four of Ryan Weathers' last five starts. I'll fade the sinking Mariners and back the home Yankees at a fair price." Back the Yankes by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

