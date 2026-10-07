The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Wednesday features an four-game MLB slate with all postseason teams in action, including the Guardians, Braves, Yankees and Padres looking to stave off elimination. The Yankees are down 2-0 in the best-of-five ALDS, but first baseman Ben Rice hasn't been to blame for the losses – blasting two home runs on Monday. The SportsLine Projection model is backing Rice for Over 1.5 total bases as for MLB prop betting picks in its Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The model is also backing Over 7.5 total runs for Dodgers vs. Braves in its MLB picks. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have already started securing their Week 5 NFL picks, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in a side on Bears vs. Packers on Sunday as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Dodgers vs. Braves: Over 7.5 total runs

Ben Rice, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases

Packers (+3) vs. Bears on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +657 (risk $100 to profit $657, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Dodgers vs. Braves: Over 7.5 total runs

They went Under this total in Game 2 and Game 3 of the series entering tonight's Game 4, but Wednesday doesn't showcase the same quality pitching matchup as the last two contests. The Braves are starting Tyler Mahle, who had a 3.99 ERA this season, against the Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow, who had a 5.24 ERA in four September starts. The Dodgers had the No. 4 scoring offense with the Braves eighth this season, and with stars on both sides such as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and more, the model projects the Over to hit in 57.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ben Rice, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases



Rice is coming off hitting two home runs on Monday for his second multi-home-run game of the postseason. Rice, who hit 41 home runs during the regular season and averaged 2.0 bases per game, is averaging 5.0 bases per game this postseason. He's also had career success against Tampa Bay starter Nick Martinez, going 4-for-9 with three doubles. Rice hit a double off Martinez on Sept. 22. The model projects Rice for 1.8 total bases on Wednesday. Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers (+3) vs. Bears on Sunday

"The Bears are once again going with Tyson Bagent at QB after he led the team to a dominant win while running 89 offensive plays," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "But Chicago also kicked three field goals from 30 yards or shorter while showing an inability to consistently finish drives. Bagent also put the ball in danger repeatedly, leading to the Jets' first interception in nearly two years and a few other near-misses. The Packers are a severely downgraded team with their injury issues, which came to light against the Falcons, but Atlanta's offensive success was validated Monday night. I can't see the Bears laying a full field goal on the road with a backup QB making sense here, and I like fading Chicago's inflated rating." Back the Packers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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