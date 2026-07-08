Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Yankees vs. Rays, MLB on Wednesday

There are no World Cup matches on Wednesday for the first time since the tournament began, but with a full MLB slate, there is no shortage of ways to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays go head-to-head in an AL East battle, and with a lower total set at 7.5 runs, largely stemming from Gerrit Cole pitching for the Yankees, the SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value from taking the Over as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Cole, a six-time All-Star, hasn't been as dominant in his return from 2025 Tommy John surgery, posting a 5.69 ERA in his last six starts.

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has also picked a winner from Yankees vs. Rays, and one of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a pick on Astros vs. Nationals as part of Wednesday best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 16 of the MLB season on a sizzling 29-16 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Nationals (-140) to defeat Astros



Yankees vs. Rays: Over 7.5 total runs (-102)

Rays (-120) to defeat Yankees

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +533 (risk $100 to win $533, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Nationals (-140) to defeat Astros

"Foster Griffin continues to be an ATM for bettors, having compiled a 9-2 record with a 2.87 ERA for the Nationals in 2026," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Washington has won eight of his last nine starts dating back to mid-May, while the lefthander has surrendered only one run in six straight outings. Meanwhile, Houston has lost each of Spencer Arrighetti's last four starts. Look for the Nationals to capture the series win on Wednesday." Back the Nationals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Yankees vs. Rays: Over 7.5 total runs (-102)

Gerrit Cole hasn't exactly been his former Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star Gerrit Cole self for the Yankees this season in his return from 2025 Tommy John surgery. Cole had a 6.12 ERA in five starts in June, and although his July 3 start against the Twins was better with two runs allowed over five innings, it still wasn't great. Meanwhile, the Rays are starting Shane McClanahan, who allowed six runs to the Royals two starts ago, and Tampa Bay games have gone Over this total in two of his last three starts. The Yankees have gone Over this total in six of their last nine games and first-time All-Star Ben Rice has hit a home run in back-to-back games. The model projects the Over to hit in 73.1% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rays (-120) to defeat Yankees

"Gerrit Cole came back from Tommy John surgery in May and tossed 12.2 scoreless innings over his first two starts," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "In his last six starts, Cole has been shaky, posting a 5.70 ERA with eight homers allowed in 30 innings. He owns a bottom-4 percent whiff rate across MLB and a 22.8 percent strikeout rate, Cole's lowest since 2016. The Rays are 32-13 at home, where starter Shane McClanahan is 5-1 with a 2.21 ERA. Over the past 15 days, the Yankees rank dead last with an OPS of .544. Back the Rays in the third game of this pivotal series."

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