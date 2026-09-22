The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The MLB postseason begins in one week, but before then, Tuesday brings a full MLB slate with multiple contests having significant effects on postseason seeding. It's also never too early to begin locking in NFL best bets for the weekend. In fact, SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has already locked in NFL picks, including Patriots vs. Jaguars. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

With Tuesday's full MLB slate, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in multiple contests, including Over 6.5 total runs in Yankees vs. Rays in the second game of a doubleheader for Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the final week of the regular season on a 30-24 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs scored (-118)

Notre Dame (-27.5) vs. Purdue (-118)

Jaguars (-3) vs. Patriots (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +551 (risk $100 to profit $551, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs scored (-118)

Both teams are sending strong pitchers to the mound in the nightcap of the doubleheader, with Tampa Bay starting Drew Rasmussen and New York throwing Max Fried. However, Fried allowed three runs in eight innings against the Rays in his last start against them, and Rasmussen was rocked for six runs in 2 1/3 innings the last time he faced the Yankees. Three of the last four games both starters have played in went Over this total, and both the Yankees and Rays have offenses ranked in the top 11 in baseball. The model projects the Over to hit in 67.1% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Notre Dame (-27.5) vs. Purdue (-118)

"I love this matchup for the Irish," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Purdue's rush defense is abysmal. The Boilermakers gave up 369 rushing yards to UCLA and 186 to Wake Forest. Notre Dame has used some different backs after losing two first-round draft picks. I was waiting for them to settle on Nolan James Jr. Last week, James ran for 121 yards on 26 carries vs. Michigan State. I expect him to have a huge game Saturday. Notre Dame hung 56 and 66 on Purdue the last two years. I think it's more of the same against a Boilermakers' defense that allowed 90 points the last two weeks. I grabbed -27.5 early. Look for ND's offense to get rolling here. This feels like a 52-13 kind of Irish domination." Back Notre Dame by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Jaguars (-3) vs. Patriots (-110)

"I played Denver last week, and while the bet cashed, I actually thought Jacksonville was the better team," Casale said. "The Jags didn't put the game away when they had the chance, which let the Broncos seize momentum in the fourth quarter and steal the win. I like Jacksonville to bounce back at home this week. The Patriots beat an average Steelers team, although I still wasn't overly impressed with the performance. Even though the Jags lost in Denver, I view them as a legit Super Bowl contender." Back the Jaguars by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, college football and MLB picks for Tuesday

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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