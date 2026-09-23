The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. SportsLine experts have already locked in their college football picks and NFL picks this week, including Jeff Hochman backing Iowa to cover as 5.5-point underdogs against Michigan in his college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. R.J. White has also locked in a pick on Patriots vs. Jaguars in his NFL best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model has found value from a Wednesday MLB slate in the final week of the regular season, backing Over 6.5 total runs in Yankees vs. Rays in a key AL East battle as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the final week of the regular season on a 30-24 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs scored (-110)

Iowa (+5.5) vs. Michigan (-108)

Patriots (+3) vs. Jaguars (-108)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to profit $608, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Rays vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs scored (-110)

Neither starter taking the mound on Wednesday has been at their best in September. Gerrit Cole has a 5.66 ERA in four starts this month for the Yankees, and those four contests had an average of 10.5 runs per game. The Rays' Ian Seymour has a 5.79 ERA in three starts this month, and he's coming off allowing four runs in five innings to the Red Sox on Friday. Both teams rank in the top 10 in scoring and the model projects the Over to hits in 72.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Iowa (+5.5) vs. Michigan (-108)

"Michigan's offense has struggled to find its rhythm in the first month, averaging just 323.3 yards per game (118th in the FBS) and converting only 30.4% of its third-down attempts," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Now, they face an Iowa defensive front that is the best in the nation against the run, giving up just 66 yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry. Iowa's interior line is especially tough, stopping opponents behind the line on 28.4% of run plays. According to my model, Iowa holds the edge in 14 out of 15 key predictive categories — including point differential (+18.4 net margin), trench play, EPA per play, success rate, special teams, and, perhaps most importantly, strength of schedule. My model's true line is Michigan -1. Take the points." Back Iowa by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Patriots (+3) vs. Jaguars (-108)

"The Patriots enjoyed a comfortable win against a Steelers team that couldn't move the ball, and the Jaguars offense figures to be better," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "But the Patriots offense should also have an easier time in this matchup after Drake Maye has had to face the Seahawks and Steelers in the first two weeks. The Patriots have a strong enough pass defense to limit what Jacksonville can do on offense like last week, even if the Pats may not quite be on Denver's level. I have this as a 2-point line, so I'm going to jump on this with the Pats while I can get a push on the key number." Back the Patriots by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, college football and MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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