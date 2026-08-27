The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Thursday, sports bettors have the opportunity to use this sportsbook promo on NFL action once again with four Week 3 NFL preseason games. While the NFL awaits its official start, college football begins the regular season on Saturday, opening with Bill Belichick's North Carolina vs. TCU, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has locked in his pick from this high-profile contest for college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For Thursday, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has locked in his picks from the Week 3 NFL preseason, including bets on Steelers vs. Bills and Rams vs. Chargers as part of Thursday's NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bills (-2.5) vs. Steelers (-120)

Rams (+3.5) vs. Chargers (-110)

TCU (-8.5) vs. North Carolina (-110) (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +568 (risk $100 to profit $568, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bills (-2.5) vs. Steelers (-120)

"New head coach Joe Brady has been a preseason juggernaut so far," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Under the team's promoted offensive coordinator, Buffalo beat Carolina, 29-14, as a slight home favorite, then destroyed the Browns, 31-7, as a slight road underdog. Josh Allen and the starters won't play, but backup QBs Kyle Allen and Shane Buechle each led a pair of touchdown drives last week. Through two games, Buffalo's defense has allowed 3.6 yards per play while registering 13 tackles for loss. The Steelers' quarterbacks, Will Howard and Drew Allar, displayed glimpses of potential and youthful mistakes in last week's 17-0 loss to the Jets. Poor protection and dropped passes didn't help. Those same issues could be a problem Thursday against Buffalo's superior roster." Back the Bills by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rams (+3.5) vs. Chargers (-110)

"This is Ty Simpson's last chance to push Stetson Bennett for the backup job behind Matthew Stafford," Hartstein said. "Selected No. 13 overall out of Alabama, Simpson has looked polished in both preseason games. First, he completed 21 of 25 throws for 190 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City, then he went 8 of 12 for 73 yards vs. the Saints. Bennett has been even better, and he could get some playing time, too, with undrafted free agent Matthew Caldwell also a possibility. I like the Rams' QB depth more than the Chargers' backup battle between Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei. The Rams have outscored their first two preseason opponents by a combined 54-12. Even though Sean McVay is notorious for protecting key players during the preseason, the Rams' roster depth has been impressive. Take the points." Back the Rams by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

TCU (-8.5) vs. North Carolina (-110) (Saturday, noon ET)

"When I studied QB Jaden Craig at Harvard, he was one of the best QBs in the FCS," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "He's now the starting QB at TCU and gives them a rushing element that they didn't have under last year's QB Josh Hoover. We still don't know what to expect offensively from North Carolina. While defensively they will provide a challenge at the line of scrimmage, over the course of a game I don't believe their offense will be able to play complementary football enough to cover this spread." Back TCU by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, college football picks for Thursday?

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