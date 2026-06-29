Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Brazil-Japan, Germany-Paraguay, 2026 World Cup

The knockout round of the 2026 World Cup heats up on Monday in a tripleheader with some of the most popular teams in the tournament in action, including Brazil and Germany, making today a top chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Brazil vs. Japan opens the three-game World Cup slate at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Germany vs Paraguay (4:30 p.m. ET) and the Netherlands vs. Morocco (9 p.m. ET). The soccer experts at SportsLine have locked in Monday World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Japan Double Chance (to win or tie after 90 minutes) at +110 odds as part of Monday World Cup best bets at BetMGM. A pair of other SportsLine soccer experts have locked in best bets for Monday, with Martin Green picking Germany to cover a 1.5-goal spread and Brandt Sutton taking Over 2.5 goals in Morocco vs. Netherlands. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Japan Double Chance (+110) vs. Brazil

Germany (-1.5) vs. Paraguay (-118)

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals (+115)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +734 (risk $100 to win $734, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Japan Double Chance (+110) vs. Brazil

"The Blue Samurai finished second in Group F, finishing two points behind Netherlands," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They managed draws against Netherlands and Sweden, and rolled over Tunisia to finish in their group. This is a very interesting team because they're already performing better than a lot of people say they should be. They're missing some prolific Japanese talent like Wataru Endo and Kaoru Mitoma, but this squad is still banding together and putting forward some incredible performances." Back Japan by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Germany (-1.5) vs. Paraguay (-118)

"They should be fired up for this game, and they have enough quality to beat Paraguay," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "When facing a stout, well-drilled defense, you need creative geniuses, and Germany have them in abundance. Musiala and Wirtz are two of the world's best No. 10s, and they're often devastating when they play alongside one another. Joshua Kimmich is also excellent from set pieces, while the likes of Sané, Havertz, and Undav are all pretty good finishers. They may need to bide their time, but the Germans should have more than enough firepower to win this game." Back Germany by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals (+115)

"This is arguably the best matchup in the Round of 32," SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton said. "Both teams have yet to lose in this competition, and I'm expecting we'll be treated to a back-and-forth affair on Monday. The Netherlands have been prolific in the attacking third, scoring 10 goals in three games, but they've also conceded at least one goal in each match. Morocco are disciplined defensively, but I think the Atlas Lions will have a tough time keeping the Netherlands at bay, which is why I'm backing Over 2.5 goals at plus-money." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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