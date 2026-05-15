The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, while the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers and Spurs lead their respective series, and neither the SportsLine Projection Model nor one of SportsLine's top experts' best bets involves either team advancing on Friday.

The model is projecting the best value is the Timberwolves defeating the Spurs at +165 odds, while one of SportsLine's top experts is backing an NBA player prop for Pistons vs. Cavaliers as part of its Friday NBA best bets at BetMGM. Also, the model has found value from the Friday MLB slate, backing Over seven runs scored in Yankees vs. Mets in the Subway Series. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

Yankees vs. Mets: Over 7 total runs (-104)

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Under 18.5 total points + rebounds (-117)

Timberwolves (+185) to defeat the Spurs

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +808 (risk $100 to win $808, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Yankees vs. Mets: Over 7 total runs (-104)

The Yankees and Mets combined for 10.3 runs per game during their six Subway Series games last season, and the model projects another offensive game in this New York rivalry. Both teams are starting pitchers who have dominated this season, though, with the Yankees starting 25-year-old phenom Cam Schlittler (1.35 ERA) and the Mets starting Clay Holmes (1.86 ERA). The Yankees are tied for the third-best offense in baseball (5.07 runs per game), and the Mets have scored 22 runs over their last three games. Both offenses are filled with star power, such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, and seven runs in simply too low a number for the model, despite how well both pitchers are throwing. The model projects the Over to hit in 71.6% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Under 18.5 total points + rebounds (-117)

"In a pivotal Game 5, JB Bickerstaff benched Jalen Duren for the entire fourth quarter and overtime," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Duren's minutes this series have gone like this: 35, 33, 29, 27, 25. Paul Reed and Isaiah Stewart played well in Game 5, posting a combined plus-12 in 28 minutes, while Duren was minus-16 in 25 minutes. In the two games in Cleveland, Duren recorded 15 and 10 combined points and rebounds. He could have a double-double Friday and still fall below this prop total." Back Duren's Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Timberwolves (+185) to defeat the Spurs

The Timberwolves were one of the few teams in the NBA to finish with a winning record against the Spurs during the regular season, going 2-1 against San Antonio, including 2-0 at home. The Timberwolves return to Minnesota for Game 6, and they split their first two games this series at home. Minnesota won its most recent game in this series at home (114-109 in Game 4 on Sunday) behind 36 points from Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are 4-1 at home this postseason, winning all three games against Denver in the last round. The model projects the Timberwolves to win in 51% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds for Friday NBA betting. Back the Timberwolves by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Friday?

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