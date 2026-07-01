Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for England-DR Congo, USA-Bosnia in 2026 World Cup

Team USA is back in action on Wednesday, and after making his return against Turkiye, Christian Pulisic is expected to play for the U.S., giving soccer bettors an American star as one sports betting option to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina takes place at 8 p.m. ET in the Round of 32, and SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Pulisic to score at +120 odds as part of Wednesday's World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

In earlier action, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing England to cover a 1.5-goal spread in England vs. DR Congo at noon ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is picking Over 2.5 total goals in Belgium vs. Senegal at 4 p.m. ET for Wednesday's best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

England (-1.5) vs. DR Congo (-120)

Belgium vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 total goals (-102)

Christian Pulisic, USA, anytime goal scorer (+120)

Combining the three picks into Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +698 (risk $100 to win $698, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

England (-1.5) vs. DR Congo (-120)

"England have shown flashes of attacking brilliance during this tournament," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They beat Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana, and then beat Panama 2-0. That means they've covered a 1.5-goal spread in two out of three games so far. They also covered a 1.5-goal spread in seven of their eight World Cup qualifiers. Going back further, The Three Lions have covered a 1.5-goal spread in 12 of their last 14 competitive matches. They have enough firepower to beat DR Congo, as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are in fine form right now, and they really should win this game comfortably." Back England by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Belgium vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 total goals (-102)

"I'm backing the Over in this match, even if there is some hesitation because Belgium have not been great," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "Both sides have really struggled defensively, and that opens the door for goals. Senegal's defense is not as strong as it has been in years past, but their attack, led by Ismaila Sarr, is still dangerous. They also showed their depth last match with Pape Gueye coming off the bench and scoring a brace. Belgium can still win one-on-one battles in attack, and when Romelu Lukaku is on the pitch, they have a true target man. Kevin De Bruyne is drinking from the fountain of youth this tournament, and I expect him to keep dazzling. It's the Over for me." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Christian Pulisic, USA, anytime goal scorer (+120)

"USA were split favorites among Turkiye to win Group D with many sharps tipping a second place finish with Turkiye being too much," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "USA proved everyone wrong as they ran through their group, beating Paraguay 4-1, Australia 2-0, and lost 3-2 to Turkiye, albeit with a heavily rotated squad. This team under Mauricio Pochettino is playing quality attacking football that we haven't seen out of the Americans in quite some time. Folarin Balogun has been top-notch, and Christian Pulisic looked fit and healthy when he subbed on during the Turkiye match. I'm expecting the USA to come out swinging against Bosnia." Back Pulisic by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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