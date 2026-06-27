Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for England-Panama, Portugal-Colombia in World Cup

The final group stage matches take place today, featuring teams such as England, Portugal and Colombia competing to finish atop their respective groups heading into the knockout round, creating hugely important games as chances to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Portugal and Colombia go head-to-head to determine the winner of Group K, with Portugal needing to defeat Colombia to win the group. This 7:30 p.m. ET matchup is one of the highlights of the Saturday 2026 World Cup slate, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Portugal to go Over 1.5 goals on the team total in Saturday World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

Also on Saturday, Harry Kane looks to lead England to the top of Group L with England vs. Panama at 5:30 p.m. ET, and given the match's importance for England's seeding, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects England to win by shutout at -140 odds as part of Saturday best bets at BetMGM. Green is also backing Argentina to defeat Jordan by multiple goals. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

England to defeat Panama by shutout (-140)

Portugal Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Colombia (-102)

Argentina (-1.5) vs. Jordan (-175)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +433 (risk $100 to win $433, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

England to defeat Panama by shutout (-140)

"Panama have already been eliminated after losing 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia in their first two games," SportsLine expert Martin Green said. "Los Canaleros have nothing left to play for, so they could lack motivation in this match. They've defended doggedly at this tournament, but a lack of quality in attack has ultimately proved to be their undoing. Panama could struggle to find the back of the net against England, who looked stronger in defense after bringing in Marc Guehi to replace John Stones against Ghana." Back England by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Portugal Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Colombia (-102)

"This Portugal side was able to get some confidence back after their 5-0 beatdown over Uzbekistan, and will be desperate to pick up three points and top the group," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Colombia have shown already in this competition they're struggling to play defense with Uzbekistan breaking their backline, and DR Congo, even though they didn't score, finding chances. Even though Colombia only needs a draw, I don't see them being able to sit back for 90 minutes, and they'll be forced to a position where they need to push back." Back Portugal by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Argentina (-1.5) vs. Jordan (-175)

"Jordan's defense has been their Achilles heel at the 2026 World Cup," Green said. "They scored in both group stage games, but they looked shaky at the back in their 3-1 defeat to Austria and their 2- 1 loss against Algeria. That doesn't bode well for this showdown with Argentina. La Albiceleste have won their last nine games, a run stretching back to October 2025, and they're surging with confidence right now." Back Argentina by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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