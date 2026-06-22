Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Argentina-Austria, France-Iraq, 2026 World Cup

Two of the world's most popular soccer players take the pitch on Monday with Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe in separate 2026 World Cup contests, making today the perfect chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. SportsLine expert Martin Green likes Messi to lead the reigning World Cup champions to a victory, backing Argentina to defeat Austria at 1 p.m. ET as part of Monday's World Cup best bets at BetMGM. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer also likes Mbappe to help create offense on Monday, backing Over 3.5 goals in France vs. Iraq at 5 p.m. ET.

Also, SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals in Norway vs. Senegal at 8 p.m. ET as part of Monday's World Cup best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Argentina (-200) to defeat Austria

France vs. Iraq: Over 3.5 goals (-105)

Norway vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +459 (risk $100 to win $459, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Argentina (-200) to defeat Austria

"Argentina should be full of confidence after cruising to a 3-0 win against Algeria in their opening World Cup game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The reigning world champions dominated that game, and Lionel Messi's hat trick was the highlight of the tournament so far. La Albiceleste should extend their winning streak when they face Austria. The Austrians beat Jordan 3-1 on Matchday 1, but they could struggle to deal with Argentina's sheer firepower. Even if Messi isn't firing on all cylinders, they can call upon Lautaro Martínez and Júlian Álvarez, so they should win this game." Back Argentina by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

France vs. Iraq: Over 3.5 goals (-105)

"France will not only want to win this match, but will want to run up the score as well to build up a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Iraq has the brutal reality of having to go from playing an incredible attack, to playing somehow an even more incredible attack. Iraq knows they're underdogs, so expect them to play freely, knowing that they won't be able to stop France from scoring. This could be one of the more one-sided affairs, and I don't have much to say besides expect total French domination." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Norway vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals (-110)

"Norway's attack is spearheaded by arguably the most lethal goal scorer in the game," SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton said. "Erling Haaland has scored 57 international goals in 51 appearances for Norway, and he scored a brace in his first-ever World Cup appearance last week. Haaland should have success against a Senegal side that will be pressing for a positive result after suffering a 3-1 defeat against France. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in three of Senegal's past four matches, a trend I expect to continue against Norway." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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