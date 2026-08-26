The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves continue their series between two of the National League's best as part of a day-long, 15-game MLB slate filled with online sports betting options. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value here, backing the Braves to win as underdogs as part of Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine expert Matt Severance has also locked in a Wednesday pick on Twins vs. A's.

This Saturday marks the beginning of the 2026 college football season, but sports bettors don't need to wait until the weekend. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt isn't, as he's already locked in a pick on Bill Belichick's North Carolina vs. TCU contest as part of college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Braves (+115) to defeat Dodgers

A's (+1.5) vs. Twins (-130)

TCU (-7.5) vs. North Carolina (-115) (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to profit $611, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Braves (+115) to defeat Dodgers

The Braves are in the closest divisional race of any of the National League teams, making every game still incredibly important for Atlanta heading into the postseason. Atlanta has home-field advantage against the powerhouse Dodgers this series, which has been extremely beneficial for the Braves this season. The Braves are 43-23 at home this season and 77-55 overall. The Dodgers are 80-52 this season, but they are just 2-12 in their last 14 games against teams with a winning record. The Braves defeated the Dodgers, 4-3, on Tuesday to improve to 16-5 at home since the All-Star break, and the model projects Atlanta to win in 53% of simulations. Back the Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

A's (+1.5) vs. Twins (-130)

"End of a six-game road trip with no days off on it for the Twins, and they are 1-4 on it and probably won't have All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton tonight (.254, 25 HR, 46 RBI) after leaving Tuesday's loss injured," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Rookie pitcher Connor Prielipp is 0-4 with a 6.58 ERA in eight road starts. JT Ginn (8-8, 3.60 ERA) has been a modest bright spot for the Athletics, who can win a second straight series for the first time in the second half." Back the A's by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

TCU (-7.5) vs. North Carolina (-115) (Saturday, noon ET)

"When I studied QB Jaden Craig at Harvard, he was one of the best QBs in the FCS," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "He's now the starting QB at TCU and gives them a rushing element that they didn't have under last year's QB Josh Hoover. We still don't know what to expect offensively from North Carolina. While defensively they will provide a challenge at the line of scrimmage, over the course of a game I don't believe their offense will be able to play complementary football enough to cover this spread." Back TCU by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the models and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

