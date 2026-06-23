Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for England-Ghana, Croatia-Panama, 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane are two of the world's biggest soccer stars, but they had very different outcomes in their 2026 World Cup openers, with Kane scoring twice and Ronaldo finishing without a point. The two are back on the pitch on Tuesday in two of the four matches set to unfold, making Tuesday a top chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Kane scored two of England's four goals in their opener, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer expects another top-scoring performance from England, backing Over 2.5 goals for England's team total as part of Tuesday's World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

Portugal takes on Uzbekistan at 1 p.m. ET after a surprising 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opener. SportsLine expert Matt Severance expects another low-scoring game, backing Under 3.5 total goals scored. Also, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Croatia Over 1.5 goals team total for Croatia vs. Panama at 7 p.m. ET as part of Tuesday World Cup best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: Under 3.5 total goals (-200)

England Over 2.5 goals team total vs. Ghana (+102)

Croatia Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Panama (-170)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +392 (risk $100 to win $392, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: Under 3.5 total goals (-200)

"Portugal hasn't had a game see at least four total goals scored since October 2025," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Cristiano Ronaldo looks rather shot at age 41 as he was pretty much a non-factor in his team's 1-1 opening draw vs. the Congo DR. Ronaldo hasn't scored in 10 straight major tournament games for country. Top Portugal defender Ruben Dias missed the opener injured but will be back. Uzbekistan's most high-profile player is defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who plays for Man City. Our only 3.5 on the board." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

England Over 2.5 goals team total vs. Ghana (+102)

"England are generally known in the past as a very tactile and controlled team who don't mind grinding out painful 1-0 victories over their opponents," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Their overwhelming quality across the pitch makes them a threat in every area of play. The weird thing about their match against Croatia was that we didn't see the systematic England we are used to seeing. We saw an England side that put their foot on the gas and threw caution to the wind in their opener. They gave us all a thrilling six-goal opener in their 4-2 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all finding goals. The team looked relatively weak defensively, making plenty of errors, but I don't see this attack slowing down anytime soon." Back England by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Croatia Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Panama (-170)

"Croatia's 4-2 defeat to England was arguably the most entertaining game of the tournament so far," Green said. "Captain Luka Modrić gave away a stupid penalty in the early stages of the match, as he accidentally wiped out England winger Noni Madueke. (The result) was disappointing for Croatia, but the forwards looked sharp, so they should be able to put a couple of goals past Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera on Tuesday." Back Croatia by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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