Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Knicks-Cavaliers, Hurricanes-Canadiens Monday

The red-hot New York Knicks are back in action Monday night with a chance to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers and advance to the NBA Finals on an 11-game winning streak, creating a game with significant meaning as an opportunity to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Knicks' last loss came April 23, more than a month ago, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect that to change on Monday, backing the Knicks to cover as 2.5-point favorites in Cleveland in Monday's NBA best bets at BetMGM.

Monday also features Game 3 of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals, and the model sees the best value in backing Montreal to protect home ice as +114 underdogs for Monday's best bets at BetMGM. Also, the model has locked in an MLB pick, backing the Mariners defeating the Athletics in Monday's MLB best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference final round of the 2026 NHL playoffs with a +668 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers (-110)

Canadiens (+115) vs. Hurricanes

Mariners (-115) vs. A's

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +667 (risk $100 to win $667, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers

The Knicks were underdogs in Game 3, but after a 121-108 victory on Saturday for their third straight double-digit victory over the Cavaliers to go up 3-0, New York returns to the favored side. The Knicks have won 10 straight games this postseason, with nine of those wins by double digits, and they have an average margin of victory of 13.3 points per game this series. Mikal Bridges had 22 points and OG Anunoby added 21 points on Saturday to complement Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. James Harden is averaging four turnovers compared to 3.3 assists per game this series for the Cavs. Brunson scored 30 points in Game 3, and the model doesn't expect New York's dominance to be any different on Monday, backing the Knicks to cover and finish the series in 59% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Canadiens (+115) vs. Hurricanes

The Hurricanes entered this series 8-0 in the postseason, but it only took Montreal one game to shatter that streak. The Canadiens defeated the Hurricanes, 6-2, in the series opener behind four first-period goals. Montreal had a chance at taking both on the road before losing 3-2 in overtime, but now the Hurricanes need to play on Canadian ice. Montreal closed the regular season 6-2 at home. The Hurricanes had the most points in the Eastern Conference this season, yet the Canadiens went 3-0 in their head-to-head matchups, including a 5-2 win in their one game in Montreal. The Canadiens won all three regular-season games by multiple goals, and the model projects Montreal to win in 50% of simulations, creating value at plus-money odds. Back the Canadiens by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Mariners (-115) vs. A's

The Mariners are starting Luis Castillo, who has been much better throughout his career than his stats show this spring. Castillo made an All-Star Game in two of the last four seasons, and he hasn't finished with an ERA higher than 3.64 in any of those four years. This season, however, hasn't been easy as Castillo has a 6.41 ERA. He had one of his best starts of the season against the A's, though, allowing just two runs over five innings. The A's are starting Aaron Civale, who has a 3.31 ERA this season after a 4.85 ERA last year. Civale allowed five runs in five innings to the Angels in his last start on Wednesday. The model projects a start from Castillo better resembling his career norms, leading the Mariners to win in 56% of simulations. Back the Mariners by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NHL and MLB picks on Monday?

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