Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Norway-Ivory Coast, Mexico-Ecuador, World Cup

The betting favorites to win the 2026 World Cup play their first knockout round game on Tuesday, as France takes on Sweden at 5 p.m. ET as one of three Tuesday World Cup matches, creating multiple opportunities to capitalize on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. We've already seen one massive World Cup 2026 upset with Germany being knocked out by Paraguay on Monday, but SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green doesn't expect a similar fate for France, backing the French to cover a 1.5-goal spread as part of Tuesday's World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

Green is also backing Mexico to win on the 90-minute money line and Under 3.5 total goals scored as a parlay at +150 odds for Mexico vs. Ecuador in a 9 p.m. ET start. For Tuesday's first game, Norway vs. Ivory Coast at 1 p.m. ET, SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing both teams to score as part of Tuesday's best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Norway vs. Ivory Coast: Both teams to score (-145)

France (-1.5) vs. Sweden (-135)

Mexico to win and Under 3.5 total goals scored (+150)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +635 (risk $100 to win $635, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Norway vs. Ivory Coast: Both teams to score (-145)

"The way Norway has played for ages now and in the group stage as well is 'put your foot on the gas for 90 minutes and just keep pushing no matter what,'" SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Erling Haaland goes barreling down the pitch and is scoring goals for fun right now, as the Nordic side uses their size to overwhelm their opponents. This team plays a high line, and presses no matter what, and I expect them to play this R32 match the same way they played their first two group stage matches."

About Ivory Coast, Eimer said: "Ivory Coast finished second in an incredibly competitive group. We saw them defeat both Ecuador and Curacao in convincing fashion, and play Germany to a grueling 2-1 loss in which they were more than competitive for the majority of the game. The standout Yan Diomande continues to impress as he is now in conversation on transfers to PSG domestically." Back BTTS by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

France (-1.5) vs. Sweden (-135)

"Sweden began their group stage campaign with a 5-1 win against Tunisia, but they then lost 5-1 to the Netherlands," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "A 1-1 draw with Japan means they conceded seven goals in three group stage games. That doesn't bode well for their chances of containing a world-class French attack. France are the World Cup favorites, and they scored 3+ goals in all of their group stage matches, so Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense." Back France by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Mexico to win on 90-minute money line and Under 3.5 total goals scored (+150)

"Mexico have now won nine and drawn two of their last 11 games, conceding just twice in that unbeaten run," Green said. "The defense is extremely well-drilled, and El Tri are also disciplined out of possession, so they know how to grind out important results. Everything points to a tense, low-scoring game between two evenly matched teams on Tuesday. Mexico's overall squad is probably the deeper of the two, but Ecuador boasts more star power in Chelsea's Caicedo, Paris Saint-Germain's Pacho and Arsenal's Piero Hincapié." Back this parlay by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Cup picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.