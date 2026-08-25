The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Tuesday MLB slate features multiple potential postseason previews, but still, some will have their attention focused more on Saturday's college football Week 0 opening slate. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts can help satisfy both desires with picks locked in for Tuesday's MLB action and college football this weekend, which sports bettors can use with this latest sportsbook promo.

The Tuesday MLB slate features a National League clash with the Dodgers vs. Braves, two of the top-three teams record-wise in the NL, and the SportsLine Projection Model finds solid value in backing the Braves to win. The Braves are set to start Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.92 ERA), and his over/under for total strikeouts is 3.5. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the White Sox to defeat the Rangers in Tuesday's MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook, and SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in a Week 0 college football pick on TCU vs. North Carolina on Saturday. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Braves (+130) to defeat Dodgers

White Sox (-105) to defeat Rangers

North Carolina vs. TCU: Under 47.5 total points (Saturday, noon ET)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +757 (risk $100 to profit $757, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Braves (+130) to defeat Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow is making his first start since May 6 for the Dodgers after missing more than three months with a back injury. He could be rusty, and it's tough to expect him to pitch deep into the game. Meanwhile, the Braves are starting one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. Bryce Elder has allowed one earned run in four of his last five starts, including allowing one run over six innings against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. The Braves have the third-best record at 76-55 in the National League, and although the Dodgers have won six straight, they are 2-11 in their last 13 games against teams with winning records. The Braves are home, where they are 42-34 this season. The model projects the Braves to win in 52% of simulations compared to their implied odds of 43.9%, creating value in Atlanta to win on Tuesday. Back the Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

White Sox (-105) to defeat Rangers

"I'm happy to take the AL Central-leading White Sox at near plus-money at home on Tuesday against Jacob deGrom," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The Rangers' ace is 3-6 with a 5.01 ERA on the road, nearly 2.5 runs higher than at home. Texas has lost four of his last five road starts dating back to June. For Chicago, Anthony Kay has surrendered three or fewer earned runs in 11 straight outings and has kept his team in games consistently. Look for the White Sox to even the early-week series with a home victory over the former Cy Young winner on Tuesday night." Back the White Sox by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

UNC vs. TCU: Under 47.5 total points (Saturday, noon ET)

"Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr was named the starter in Bobby Petrino's new UNC offense, and all I ask of the senior is that he works on not turning the ball over," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "It may sound like a simple task, but the QB position at North Carolina turned the ball over too much last season. If they actually score on offense, that will be a bonus, and Bill Belichick's defense will handle the rest. The defense isn't the problem; it should be the star of the team. They just need the offense to stay patient and, once in a while, make some noise with a couple of scores. I'm betting Belichick slows the game down in Ireland and stays close with the chance to win." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, college football picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the models and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

