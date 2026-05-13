For sports bettors, Game 5 of Pistons vs. Cavaliers is a great opportunity to check out the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Pistons host the Cavaliers on Wednesday with the series tied 2-2 as the home team has won and covered the spread in each of the first four games. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't predict that recipe to change tonight, backing the Pistons to cover as 3.5-point favorites in Wednesday's NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model has also found value in both the MLB and NHL, backing the Minnesota Wild to cover as underdogs on the puck line against the Colorado Avalanche and Over 7 total runs scored for Padres vs. Brewers in Wednesday's best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Pistons (-4.5) vs. Cavaliers

Wild (+1.5) vs. Avalanche

Padres vs. Brewers: Over 7 total runs

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +534 (risk $100 to win $534, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Pistons (-4.5) vs. Cavaliers

Home is where the wins are in this series, as the home team is 4-0 overall and against the spread so far for Pistons vs. Cavaliers. The Pistons won each of their two home games this series by 10 points (111-101 and 107-97). Detroit is 5-0 overall and 4-1 ATS over its last five postseason home games. Package that with the Cavaliers being 0-5 overall and ATS on the road during the playoffs, and the model sees strong value in playing the Pistons on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell averaged 27 points in Detroit compared to 39 ppg in Cleveland this series, and James Harden averaged 16 ppg in Detroit compared to 21.5 ppg in Cleveland. The model projects the Pistons to protect home court with the series tied 2-2, with Detroit covering in 68% of simulations. Back the Pistons by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Wild (+1.5) vs. Avalanche

The Avalanche were the best team in the NHL during the regular season, and they are playing like it during the playoffs as well, with a 3-1 series lead and all three of their wins coming by multiple goals. However, the Wild played Colorado tougher than most during the regular season, winning two of their four matchups and covering the puck line in three of four contests. The Wild's season ends with a loss on Wednesday, and the model projects Minnesota to come out strong to extend its season. The Wild had the third-most points in the West, so it's no certainty the Avalanche will roll into the next round. The model projects the Wild to cover in 67% of simulations, compared to the implied odds of 58.3%. Back the Wild by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres vs. Brewers: Over 7 total runs

The Padres and Brewers went Over this total on Tuesday in a 6-4 Brewers win, but both the Brewers and Padres are sending two of their better pitchers to the mound on Wednesday. The Brewers are starting Jacob Misiorowski, one of the best young arms in baseball, who is sporting a 2.45 ERA this season. The Padres are starting Michael King, who has a 2.76 ERA this year. However, six of Misiorowski's eight starts this season have featured a total of at least seven runs despite his dominance. The Brewers have the No. 5 scoring offense in baseball at 5.13 runs per game, leading the model to project the Over to hit in 59.9% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, MLB and NHL picks on Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.