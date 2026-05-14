The NHL takes center stage Thursday night for sports bettors with two pivotal postseason games to take advantage of the current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in both of these contests. The Ducks are one loss away from their season ending, but the model doesn't expect that to come tonight, backing the Ducks to win in Thursday's best bets at BetMGM.

The model also projects the Canadiens to win on the road in a 2-2 series on Thursday, and for baseball bettors, the model sees value in the Boston Red Sox defeating the Philadelphia Phillies at -104 odds for Thursday's MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 8 on a 7-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Canadiens (+102) vs. Sabres

Ducks (-108) vs. Golden Knights

Red Sox (-104) vs. Phillies

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +678 (risk $100 to win $678, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Canadiens (+102) vs. Sabres

The Canadiens return to Buffalo for Game 5, where they won their last game in the state of New York, 5-1, in Game 2 on Friday. Montreal was tied for the most road victories in the regular season (24), and it had the fewest regulation losses (nine) as one of the best road teams in the NHL. That road success carried into the postseason, going 3-1 in Tampa Bay, including a Game 7 victory in the opening round of the playoffs. The Canadiens are 10-3 in their last 13 road games dating back to the regular season, leading the model to project Montreal to win in 56% of simulations, creating value at plus-money odds. Back the Canadiens by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Ducks (-108) vs. Golden Knights

The Ducks won all three of their matchups against the Golden Knights during the regular season, but they are one loss away from their season ending to Vegas in six games. The Ducks, who host Thursday, were one of the best home teams in the Western Conference this season, as their 24 home wins were the third-most in the West. Meanwhile, Vegas was 19-22 on the road (combining regulation and overtime losses). The Ducks won their last game in Anaheim, 4-3, in Game 4 on Sunday, and the model projects a similar result tonight. The Ducks win in 54% of the model's simulations to force a Game 7. Back the Ducks by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Red Sox (-104) vs. Phillies

The Red Sox are starting Ranger Suarez, who hasn't allowed a run in four of his last five starts. The 30-year-old has a 1.17 ERA over his last five starts. He hasn't allowed a run over 12 innings in his last two starts, and he'll have some personal motivation Thursday as well. Suarez spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Phillies before getting a better contract offer from Boston in free agency this winter. Meanwhile, the Phillies are starting Jesus Luzardo, who has a 5.98 ERA in eight starts this season, and allowed six runs (five earned) over three innings in his last start against the Rockies. The model projects the Red Sox to win in 61% of simulations. Back the Red Sox by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB and NHL picks on Thursday?

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