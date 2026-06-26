Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets on Spain-Uruguay, France-Norway, 2026 World Cup

France and Spain have the two shortest odds to win the 2026 World Cup, and each team has the chance to advance to the knockout round via the top spots in their respective groups based on Friday's results. With these two star-studded teams in action, tonight is a top chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. France takes on Norway at 3 p.m. ET, and Spain plays Uruguay at 8 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Martin Green is parlaying France to win + Over 1.5 total goals at -120 odds as part of Friday World Cup best bets at BetMGM. Both France and Norway are 2-0 in the World Cup 2026, but the French team has been a staple in deep World Cup runs recently.

SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal to score at +110 odds, and he's also backing both teams to score in Egypt vs. Iran for Friday best bets at BetMGM. Oyarzabal is coming off a two-goal performance in his last contest. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-120)

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+110)

Egypt vs. Iran: Both teams to score (+115)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +727 (risk $100 to win $727, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-120)

"The French players should be full of confidence after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Iraq in their last game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Kylian Mbappé scored twice in that match, taking his tally to four goals in two games so far at this tournament. Norway's Erling Haaland has also scored four times in two matches, so they're among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot. This game could boil down to a personal duel between the superstar strikers, but it's a duel that Mbappé should win." Back France by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+110)

"Spain welcoming back their key players, combined with Mikel Oyarzabal finding two goals and an assist, are giving this team some tremendously increased levels of confidence," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "I'm not expecting them to slow down at all as they look to finish off the group with a victory against a hurting Uruguay side." Back Oyarzabal by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Egypt vs. Iran: Both teams to score (+115)

"I expect both teams to play this game very conservatively for the first bit, with both teams too scared to make a mistake that could hurt chances of qualification," Eimer said. "The longer this match remains nil-nil, though, the more Iran will be forced to press to make something happen, opening them up to the brutal counterattack of Egypt." Back BTTS by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Cup picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.