Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets on USA-Turkiye, Japan-Sweden, 2026 World Cup

Team USA returns to action on Thursday night in the 2026 World Cup for a 10 p.m. ET contest against Turkiye, and regardless of the outcome, the Americans have already secured the top spot in Group D. USA vs. Turkiye creates the perfect chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Given that the Americans could rest some players and be more focused on their contest after Thursday, SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Turkiye on the Double Chance (to either win or tie) at -125 odds as part of Thursday's World Cup best bets at BetMGM. The over/under for total goals scored in USA vs. Turkiye is 2.5, with the over favored at -165.

Eimer is also backing Over 1.5 total goals for Germany on the team total in Germany vs. Ecuador on Thursday, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing both teams to score + Over 2.5 total goals at +105 odds in Japan vs. Sweden as part of Thursday's best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Germany Over 1.5 goals on team total vs. Ecuador (-120)

Japan vs. Sweden: BTTS + Over 2.5 total goals (+105)

Turkiye Double Chance (win or draw) vs. USA (-125)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +576 (risk $100 to win $576, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Germany Over 1.5 goals on team total vs. Ecuador (-120)

"Germany don't need to win, and we should expect them to rotate their squad heavily," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "The problem with that is that Germany's backup squad are good enough to win this game, and will want to prove something to their manager as they play to show their stuff and fight for a starting position with the squad. Players like Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade are world-class attacking talents that will be desperate to continue to prove themselves." Back Germany by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Japan vs. Sweden: BTTS + Over 2.5 total goals (+105)

"We should see goals in this game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Isak, Gyökeres, and Ayari look very dangerous for Sweden, and they could be too powerful for Japan's defenders to handle. At the other end of the pitch, the likes of Ueda, Ito, and Kaishū Sano should take advantage of Sweden's defensive frailties, so both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals looks like a great bet." Back this parlay by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Turkiye Double Chance (win or draw) vs. USA (-125)

"While the USA doesn't need to try, technically, Turkiye doesn't need to either," Eimer said. "Turkiye is already out of the group. They lost both their opening games and now they are solely playing for national pride at this point. It's hard to predict exactly who Turkiye will start in this match, but we do know this is an extremely proud country who will want to end on a positive note, if only to give their fans something to root for. As a betting man, I would venture to guess that the USA will rotate and Turkiye will play their best roster." Back the Turkiye by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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