The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Denver Broncos host the defending champion Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, pitting two of the top defensive franchises in recent NFL seasons against one another. With that, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 40.5 total points as part of Seahawks vs. Broncos NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been ruled out of Thursday's contest with an ankle injury. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have locked in their NFL picks on Broncos vs. Seahawks, including Larry Hartstein backing the Seahawks to cover as 2.5-point favorites. Player prop expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, has also locked in a top player prop betting pick for Broncos vs. Seahawks. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Seahawks vs. Broncos best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Seahawks (-2.5)

Under 40.5 total points

Emmanuel Wilson, Seahawks, Over 65.5 rushing yards

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +360 (risk $100 to profit $360, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks (-2.5)



"The Broncos will be without top corner Patrick Surtain and their best defensive playmaker in Talanoa Hufanga, both due to ankle injuries," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Denver has not played without Hufanga yet — he is a difference-maker with 23 tackles, two INTs (including a pick-6), a sack, and a forced fumble. Denver's other starting corner, Riley Moss, is dealing with a rib injury and is iffy. While the Seahawks have been plagued by turnovers, they've been much better on a per-play basis. Seattle has outgained its opponents by 1.4 yards per play while Denver has been outgained by 0.5 yards per play. Since Mike Macdonald took over, the Seahawks are 16-3 straight up and 13-5-1 ATS on the road." Back the Seahawks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 40.5 total points

The Under is 4-1 in Denver games this season, and the Broncos' disappointing offense is a significant reason for that. Bo Nix went from averaging 231.2 passing yards per game last season to 188.4 yards per game this season. Denver's scoring is down from 23.2 points per game to 19.4 ppg, which is 26th in the league. Meanwhile, this could be its toughest matchup yet, as Seattle had the No. 1 scoring defense last year and ranks eighth this year at 21 ppg allowed. The model projects the Under to hit in 53% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Emmanuel Wilson, Seahawks, Over 65.5 rushing yards

"Emanuel Wilson has been solid for the Seahawks and gets a tasty matchup against a poor Denver rushing defense on TNF," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "The Broncos rank 26th in EPA allowed per rush, which bodes well for Wilson, who has handled some large workloads since Jadarian Price got injured. Wilson isn't the most dynamic RB, but he gets what's blocked for him, and in a game that projects to be competitive, I like his chances of handling 16-18 rushing attempts." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Seahawks vs. Broncos picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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