The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. UCF takes the field on Friday night for the first time since knocking off No. 2 BYU last week. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the best value in Over 48.5 total points in UCF vs. Baylor as part of its Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Friday also features a 10-game NBA slate in the first batch of NBA Cup games, including the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the New York Knicks, and the model is backing the Knicks to get some revenge from their opening night loss and win tonight as part of Friday NBA best bets. SportsLine expert R.J. White has locked in a pick on Chiefs vs. Broncos on Sunday as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Knicks (-120) vs. 76ers

Baylor vs. UCF: Over 48.5 total points

Chiefs (-1.5) vs. Broncos on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +556 (risk $100 to profit $556, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-120) vs. 76ers

The cries of championship hangover have died down a bit from Madison Square Garden, as the Knicks have won two straight games after opening their first title defense since the 1970s with three straight losses. The first of those losses came to the 76ers, so New York could be additionally motivated to even the season series with one of its top rivals. Jalen Brunson scored 38 points in the Knicks' 133-127 win over the Bulls on Wednesday, and he's averaging 29.7 points per game over his last three contests. Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for the 76ers, who lost their most recent home game to a Pistons team the Knicks beat by 14 points on Tuesday. The model projects the Knicks to win in 64% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Baylor vs. UCF: Over 48.5 total points

UCF is averaging 32.7 points per game this season, and its defense has struggled against tougher competition, allowing 28.3 ppg in Big 12 play, including 33.3 ppg over its last three games. The Knights are coming off the high of a 39-31 double overtime victory over No. 2 BYU in a game that was 24-24 entering overtime, and BYU had one of the nation's top scoring defenses entering last week. Baylor goes to UCF, but the Bears had their best offensive performance this season on the road in a 55-19 win over Arizona State in Big 12 play. Quarterback DJ Lagway, who played for Florida last year, is averaging 270.4 passing yards per game in his five starts. Both Baylor's Big 12 road games totaled at least 49 points. The model projects the Over to hit in 64% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs (-1.5) vs. Broncos on Sunday

"The Chiefs just got dominated, while the Broncos offense looked the best it has all year," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White noted. "But that comes down to opposition, as the Chiefs faced the best defense in the league while the Broncos faced one of the worst. When these teams met in Week 1, the Broncos managed just 176 yards of offense and had no answers for Kenneth Walker, who had 191 yards of offense himself. Now Jaylen Waddle is in question for this matchup due to a chest injury, so I don't know how the Broncos move the ball consistently and score points. This is a good buy-low spot for Kansas City and a sell-high spot for Denver, and I'd make this line Chiefs -3." Back the Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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