The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. The Week 8 Thursday Night Football contest takes place from historic Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Carolina Panthers. SportsLine expert Sia Nejad is backing Green Bay to cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of Thursday Night Football NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is priced at -171 (risk $171 to win $100) to record 2+ passing touchdowns. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model expects a lower-scoring game, backing Under 47.5 total points, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance has locked in a player prop betting pick on Josh Jacobs as part of Thursday Night Football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Panthers vs. Packers best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Packers (-3.5)

Under 47.5 total points

Josh Jacobs, Packers, anytime touchdown scorer (-140)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +475 (risk $100 to profit $475, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Packers (-3.5)

"I think the Packers are in a good breakout spot against a very vulnerable Panthers defense, especially after adding Josh Jacobs to the mix," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "The Packers have been recently victimized by some self-inflicted wounds and some questionable officiating, and they get a Panthers squad that just got exposed by the Bucs. Look for the Packers to roll offensively and to do enough on defense to cover the spread." Back the Packers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 47.5 total points

The Packers have the No. 11 scoring defense in the NFL, and it's been especially dominant over the last month. Green Bay has allowed 13.5 points per game over its last four contests, allowing no more than 20 points in any of those contests. The Under hit in each of those four games, and the Under is 5-2 in Packers games this season. Carolina's defense has performed better on the road this season, allowing 12.7 ppg in three road games with the Under hitting in all three road games. The model projects these trends to continue, with the Under hitting in 56% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Josh Jacobs, Packers, anytime touchdown scorer (-140)

"The Panthers are truly wretched against the run — last in yards and rush TDs (11) — and Green Bay's Josh Jacobs did score in his season debut on Sunday, although it was via reception," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "I don't much care how he gets into the end zone Thursday. The model gives Jacobs a 92% chance of scoring between rushing and receiving — that translates to -1150 on a moneyline. So yeah, -140 seems fine." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Packers vs. Panthers picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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