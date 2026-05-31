Use DraftKings promo code for $100 in bonus bets by targeting Phillies-Dodgers, Cardinals-Cubs, MLB on Sunday

Baseball takes center stage on Sunday, and right now you can claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of expert to generate Sunday's best sports bets, which include MLB picks from Athletics vs. Yankees, Dodgers vs. Phillies and Cardinals vs. Cubs. According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings, the Cardinals are -114 favorites (risk $114 to win $100) against the Cubs. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Athletics +1.5 vs. Yankees (-120)

Dodgers SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto 5 or fewer total hits allowed (-165)

Cubs money line vs. Cardinals (-114)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +452 (risk $100 to win $452, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Athletics +1.5 vs. Yankees (-120)

Both of these franchises enter Sunday sitting second in their respective divisions, with the Yankees 1.5 games behind the Rays in the AL East and the Athletics 1.5 games behind the Mariners in the AL West. They split the first two games of the series, with the Yankees winning 8-2 on Friday and the Athletics winning 6-4 on Saturday. The pitching matchup seemingly favors the Yankees with Will Warren (3.55 ERA) taking on Jacob Lopez (5.73 ERA), but Lopez is coming off a strong outing and Warren allowed eight baserunners in 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics earlier this season. The model predicts that the Athletics cover the spread in 61% of simulations. Back the Athletics here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Dodgers SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto 5 or fewer total hits allowed (-165)

"This is an ambitiously high line for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers ace is under this mark in 7/10 starts, sporting a .183 OBA. Despite some big names in the lineup, the Phillies sport a .231 average against righties (25th), and only .216 against righties in away games (28th)," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Even the under at 4.5 hits allowed at plus odds is worth a look for a half unit." Back this player prop at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cubs money line vs. Cardinals (-114)

Chicago had the best record in baseball earlier this month, but a 10-game losing streak sent the Cubs briefly to the bottom of the NL Central standings. However, they've won three of four to move back up to second in the division and now they're slight favorites on the road for Sunday Night Baseball. The offense has been the driving force in Chicago's turnaround, as the Cubs have scored 28 runs over their last four games. The model predicts that the offense stays hot and that Chicago wins in 54% of simulations. Back the Cubs at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.